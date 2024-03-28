The Biggest Online Resource for Scuba Divers
Search
Close this search box.

PADI offers divers GoPro speciality training

Follow Divernet on Google News
GoDive PADI Distinctive Speciality Course
GoDive PADI Distinctive Speciality Course

Diver training agency PADI has teamed up again with camera manufacturer GoPro, this time to create a speciality certification specific to the brand. The new course is designed to take qualified scuba divers step by step through use of the cameras, accessories and post-production.

The GoPro PADI Distinctive Speciality course covers responsible use of the cameras, accessories and mounts for photography as well as videography; enhanced story-telling techniques; the editing and sharing of content using GoPro’s Quik video-editing app; and conservation aspects of underwater image-making.

On-deck selfie for divers
On-deck GoPro selfie
On-deck selfie for divers
On-deck GoPro selfie
On-deck selfie for divers
On-deck GoPro selfie

“Divers have been a big part of the GoPro community, using their GoPros to capture some of the most beautiful and inspiring images we’ve ever seen,” remarked the manufacturer’s global marketing & communications VP Rick Loughery. 

“Expanding our partnership with PADI will not only introduce GoPro to even more scuba divers, providing them with exciting new learning and adventure opportunities, it will also further GoPro’s mission to work with organisations that have a passion for ocean conservation.”

Capturing the moments
Capturing the moments

GoPro subscribers, who pay £25 to 100 annually depending on service level, are eligible for 15% off PADI’s core Open Water Diver, Advanced Open Water, and Rescue Diver eLearning courses throughout 2024.

The manufacturer is also offering PADI Club members a three-month trial of Quik, which thereafter costs £9.50 a year. PADI course fees depends on the centre delivering the training.

Find more information on using GoPro’s latest model, the currently discounted to £350 HERO12 Black, and its accessories for diving on its website.

Also on Divernet: PADI’s 4 reasons to be cheerful in 2024, GoPro Hero 9 Action-Cam

Latest Podcast Episode from Scuba Diver Mag
https://www.scuba.com/p-mrsp4dc/mares-puck-4-dive-computer https://www.scuba.com/l/Scuba-Gear/Computers Mares Puck 4 Dive Computer Unboxing Review #scuba #unboxing #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

https://www.scuba.com/p-mrsp4dc/mares-puck-4-dive-computer
https://www.scuba.com/l/Scuba-Gear/Computers

Mares Puck 4 Dive Computer Unboxing Review #scuba #unboxing
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4yMzk0RjU2NDJBMzI5RDE2

Mares Puck 4 Dive Computer Unboxing Review #scuba #unboxing

Do Cold Water Regs Work in Warm Water? #askmark #scuba @thomasmartin390 hello, I had a question. I will soon acquire the MTX RC. However, I rarely dive in cold water but rather in warm water. Is it just as efficient in hot water? thanks for you reply #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Do Cold Water Regs Work in Warm Water? #askmark #scuba

@thomasmartin390
hello, I had a question. I will soon acquire the MTX RC. However, I rarely dive in cold water but rather in warm water. Is it just as efficient in hot water? thanks for you reply

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43MjE3M0ZBOUE4MjY1QTA1

Do Cold Water Regs Work in Warm Water? #askmark #scuba

How Do You Attach a Jon Line? #askmark #scuba @BrentHollett #askmark I'm looking to buy a Jon Line, and ive noticed two camps regarding what goes on the end. Camp 1 has a simple carabiner and loops the line around the rope and clips the carabiner back onto the Jon Line. Camp 2 uses a Garvin Hook on the line instead. Camp 1.5 loops a Garvin Hook over the rope and clips it onto the Jon Line, but that seems insane. What are the pros and cons of the two clip methods? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

How Do You Attach a Jon Line? #askmark #scuba
@BrentHollett
#askmark I'm looking to buy a Jon Line, and ive noticed two camps regarding what goes on the end. Camp 1 has a simple carabiner and loops the line around the rope and clips the carabiner back onto the Jon Line. Camp 2 uses a Garvin Hook on the line instead. Camp 1.5 loops a Garvin Hook over the rope and clips it onto the Jon Line, but that seems insane.

What are the pros and cons of the two clip methods?

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FMUU5ODU1MDE0RTk1Q0Ew

How Do You Attach a Jon Line? @BrentHollett #askmark #scuba

Load More... Subscribe

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Divernet news and articles Scuba Mask
We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Connect With Us

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Unattributed pictures on this site are the copyright of the photographer.
Contact DIVER Magazine for details.

Copyright 2024 Rork Media Limited. All rights reserved.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x