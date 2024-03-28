PADI offers divers GoPro speciality training

Diver training agency PADI has teamed up again with camera manufacturer GoPro, this time to create a speciality certification specific to the brand. The new course is designed to take qualified scuba divers step by step through use of the cameras, accessories and post-production.

The GoPro PADI Distinctive Speciality course covers responsible use of the cameras, accessories and mounts for photography as well as videography; enhanced story-telling techniques; the editing and sharing of content using GoPro’s Quik video-editing app; and conservation aspects of underwater image-making.

“Divers have been a big part of the GoPro community, using their GoPros to capture some of the most beautiful and inspiring images we’ve ever seen,” remarked the manufacturer’s global marketing & communications VP Rick Loughery.

“Expanding our partnership with PADI will not only introduce GoPro to even more scuba divers, providing them with exciting new learning and adventure opportunities, it will also further GoPro’s mission to work with organisations that have a passion for ocean conservation.”

Capturing the moments

GoPro subscribers, who pay £25 to 100 annually depending on service level, are eligible for 15% off PADI’s core Open Water Diver, Advanced Open Water, and Rescue Diver eLearning courses throughout 2024.

The manufacturer is also offering PADI Club members a three-month trial of Quik, which thereafter costs £9.50 a year. PADI course fees depends on the centre delivering the training.

Find more information on using GoPro’s latest model, the currently discounted to £350 HERO12 Black, and its accessories for diving on its website.

