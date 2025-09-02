Family-Friendly Scuba Adventures at Beaches Resort, Turks and Caicos

Ross Arnold and his clan descend on the Turks and Caicos Islands to experience a week at the all-inclusive, family friendly resort of Beaches

Photographs by Ross Arnold

Taking the kiddos on a trip can be a saga worthy of its own miniseries, especially for those of us who love to dive and have young ones in tow. It’s like trying to orchestrate a covert operation to slip underwater for a bit – often involving recruiting an extra pair of hands just to hold down the fort.

Now, not everyone fancies the idea of bringing along Grandma or Grandpa as the on-call entertainment centre. Sometimes, family dynamics are more ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding’ than ‘Leave It to Beaver.’ That’s our boat, so to speak.

Our son, Ethan, our middle guy with the heart of an explorer and the energy of a supernova, happens to be on the Autism Spectrum. He’s the stealthy ninja of hidden disabilities – all action and agility, but the social cues? Not so much his thing.

His thoughts hit the airwaves straight up, no filter – often hilarious, occasionally mortifying (because, let’s face it, kids have zero chill), and that’s just Ethan being Ethan. He’s perfect to us.

Add to the mix a little one with the curiosity of Curious George and a teenager who has perfected the eye-roll, and you’ve got a dynamic that would stump even the most experienced of travel agents.

This is where Sandals steps into the picture. That world-renowned, all-inclusive, adults-only resort, I hear you say? Yes them, although they also run a family-friendly brand called Beaches, which not only offers the same all-inclusive on your food, drinks and activities – including boat diving – but also childcare.

We stayed at the Beaches Turks and Caicos resort, which is serviced by a newly implemented ten-hour flight direct from London on Virgin Atlantic on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The pivotal reason for choosing Beaches was their exemplary Special Needs Programme, which sets a gold standard for inclusive family vacations.

The resort’s partnership with the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards ensures that their staff is trained to cater to all children, including those with autism, with sensitivity and expertise.

Their unique Beaches Kids Camps offer a nurturing environment with one-on-one care and age-specific activities designed to engage every child.

For diving enthusiasts, Beaches offers a convenient perk – the ability to drop off your young adventurers at the kids’ club a tad earlier, ensuring you catch the dive boat on time.

Opting for the additional nanny service adds a layer of ease; a dedicated nanny meets you at the dive centre to whisk your youngsters away to their respective fun zones – the littlest ones to the kids’ club, and the older, like Ethan, to the Xbox lounge, a haven for gamers and his preferred hangout spot outside the aquatic adventures of the pool and waterpark.

This service ensures that every family member has their brand of fun catered to, without missing a beat.

The waters of Turks and Caicos indeed boast a diverse range of marine life,which is a delight for divers

Beaches Diving

In the spirit of diving deep into the experiences of TCI, it’s only fair to mention the aquatic escapades on offer. However, Mother Nature threw us a curveball with a side of thunderstorms and rain showers, temporarily clouding the usually crystal-clear dive sites.

It’s a rare hiccup in TCI’s typically stellar diving conditions, and our timing was just a touch off.

Yet, every cloud has a silver lining – we seized the chance to upgrade our eldest’s diving repertoire. From a RAID Open Water student, he made a splash into the PADI Advanced Open Water course.

An advanced course, regardless of certifying agency, is the fast track to deepening diving prowess, extending not just the knowledge but also the depth and duration underwater. It’s a leap towards more ambitious underwater adventures.

Ethan took to snooba like a duck to water

Right on the sandy doorstep, the dive centre offers the convenience of a large pool steps away. The equipment on hand is kept in shipshape condition, and the staff’s approach is friendly and helpful.

However, one golden rule to remember at Sandals is the ‘First Come, First Served’ policy. It’s wise to pop by the dive centre as early as possible on your arrival day to secure your spot, particularly if the resort is bustling with divers, to ensure you’re matched with a session that suits your diving level.

The Advanced Open Water dive course was almost a private session, with just Ryan and one other person enrolled. In these training scenarios, the benefit is the small group size, allowing for focused instruction. Ryan breezed through the Advanced course’s theoretical components and the pool practice swiftly.

The next morning, however, we were greeted by a stormy surprise. Despite the heavy rain and thunder, we optimistically made our way to the dive centre, only to have nature’s own pyrotechnics – a striking bolt of lightning – pause our plans. Heeding Skip’s advice, we decided to grab breakfast at one of the conveniently located restaurants while waiting for calmer skies.

We eventually set sail and Ryan got to continue his Deep spec and Navigation dives. The boat may have been bustling, but there was ample space to suit up comfortably.

Ethan being briefed on snooba

Diving at Beaches is a guided affair, often resembling an orderly queue as divers prep and proceed into the blue. On this particular dive, it was just Ryan and me, plus two others, allowing us a bit of tranquility before we submerged.

As we descended the shot line, we were followed by a blacktip reef shark that seemed to take a liking to one of the gung-ho Americans on the boat. You know the type – gun on the hip, shotgun in the truck, Excalibur strapped to his leg.

By the time we reached the bottom, he’d pulled this mighty blade from the scabbard to try and fight off the shark, like he was in a James Bond movie. The shark clearly realised he’d met his intellectual match, decided this guy wasn’t worth it, and effortlessly swam away.

Gemma was able to enjoy diving while the kids were occupied

The waters of Turks and Caicos indeed boast a diverse range of marine life, which is a delight for divers. Commonly spotted species around the coral reefs include the colourful parrotfish, the active sergeant majors, nimble jacks, the swift barracuda, as well as cero and grouper.

The ecosystem is also known for occasionally hosting the majestic spotted eagle ray. While these species are a common sight, marine encounters can vary. While these usual suspects were shy, a charming juvenile tang appeared, offering companionship and entertainment throughout the dive.

These unexpected moments often become the highlight of a dive, turning the absence of some species into a unique and personal underwater experience.

The Snooba experience at Beaches is a wonderful option for young adventurers like Ethan, who are eager to explore underwater but aren’t quite ready for full scuba diving certifications.

This innovative programme bridges the gap, offering a shallower dive depth of 6m, which is perfect for giving a tantalising glimpse of the marine world without the need for extensive training. It’s an excellent way for families to bond over a shared love of the sea and for non-divers to dip their toes into the diving world.

With around 40 minutes of dive time, it’s just the right duration to marvel at the vibrant life teeming at the top of the reef and whet the appetite for future underwater explorations.

Crafts session with Sesame Street character

The Beaches Resort

Embark on a culinary journey at Beaches Turks and Caicos, where 21 gourmet restaurants bring the world’s flavours to your plate. At Kimonos, dive into the exotic tastes of the Far East with a Teppanyaki-style experience that’s as much a feast for the eyes as it is for the palate, thanks to the entertaining chefs.

For those who can’t resist a good BBQ, Arizona’s will become a fast favourite, offering mouthwatering Southwest flavours, while Mario’s is a hit with families, especially the kids who adore its pizza and pasta, transporting you straight to Italy.

Seafood lovers, you’re in for a treat at Schooners, with its charming seaside ambience, and for a taste of classic Americana, Bobby Dee’s is the place to be, not just for its diner delights but also as the perfect spot to grab popcorn or ice cream on those hot days.

Each restaurant isn’t just about food; it’s about creating unique atmospheres and experiences, making every meal an adventure in itself.

The resort boasts a diverse range of accommodation options, catering to different preferences and needs. This includes luxurious rooms, expansive suites, and family-friendly villas. For those seeking an adult-only experience, there’s a dedicated section just for that.

There’s a world of adventure awaiting, even for those who aren’t avid divers or are travelling with non-divers. The resort brilliantly caters to all preferences, ensuring that every guest finds something exciting to do. The array of water-based activities is particularly appealing.

You can serenely kayak or paddleboard across the sparkling turquoise waters, embrace the excitement of windsurfing or snorkel to discover the rich underwater world.

For sailing enthusiasts, Hobie Cats offer a fun and unique way to navigate the seas, and taking a boating excursion provides a fresh perspective of the beautiful island surroundings.

The fun doesn’t stop at the water’s edge. On land, the resort is bustling with activities for all energy levels. You can engage in a competitive match on the tennis courts, participate in a friendly game of beach volleyball, or enjoy some basketball.

Elliott loved the kid’s clubs

For those seeking more leisurely pursuits, the resort’s extensive pools, including an adventurous pirate-themed waterpark with slides and a lazy river, are perfect for relaxation and family fun.

Fitness buffs will be drawn to the state-of-the-art gym and a variety of group fitness classes, while yoga sessions offer a peaceful retreat. To truly unwind, the full-service spa is a haven of relaxation and rejuvenation.

As the day transitions into night, the resort comes alive with vibrant entertainment and shows, crafting an atmosphere where every day is an unforgettable part of your vacation experience.

Planning your visit to Beaches Resort

The best time to visit Beaches Turks and Caicos largely depends on your preferences for weather, crowds, and activities. Here are some considerations.

Weather: The island enjoys a tropical climate year-round. The peak season, with the most favourable weather, is from December to April.

During this period, you’ll experience warm, sunny days with little rainfall, making it ideal for beach activities and water sports.

Crowd size: If you prefer a quieter experience, consider travelling during the off-peak months, such as late spring (May) or autumn (September to early November).

The resort is typically less crowded during these times, but keep in mind that September and October are part of the Atlantic hurricane season, which could affect travel plans.

Prices and availability: The high season (December to April) often comes with higher prices and the need for earlier booking due to its popularity.

Visiting during the shoulder season (May and November) or low season (late summer and early autumn) might offer more competitive rates and greater availability.

Events and activities: If you’re interested in local events or specific activities like whale watching or diving, it’s best to align your visit with these interests. For example, the humpback whale migration occurs from late January to early April.

Ultimately, the best time to go is when it aligns with your personal preferences for weather, budget, crowd comfort level, and any specific activities you wish to enjoy.

