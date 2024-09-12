As well as a host of top-quality speakers, including Steve Backshall, Jill Heinerth, Richard Harris, Liz Parkinson and Pete Mesley, the GO Diving Show ANZ in September will also be home to an array of interactive elements – including your chance to do a 70m wreck dive courtesy of the wonders of virtual reality.

Join 3D photogrammetry guru and GUE technical instructor trainer John Kendall for this totally immersive experience – don a headset and grab the controls, and then embark on a stunningly realistic exploration of the remains of an ancient shipwreck in all its glory.

TV presenter and author Ross Kemp tries out the VR wreck diving for himself

The VR wreck dive has been a smash-hit at the GO Diving Show in the UK, and now John is bringing this amazing experience to the inaugural Sydney event. Young or old, diver or non-diver, this is the perfect ‘dive’ for you!

The wreck is amazingly realistic

The GO Diving Show ANZ

This annual event, taking place this year on 28-29 September at the Sydney Showground at the Olympic Park, is aimed at showcasing the very best of our underwater world to everyone from raw novices who are either contemplating getting into diving, or have completed their entry-level courses, to advanced divers, right through to technical divers and veteran CCR divers.

There are an array of stages – the Main Stage, the Photo Stage, the Australia/New Zealand Stage, the Inspiration Stage and the Tech Stage – that will play host to dozens of speakers from around the world, as well as a host of interactive features to suit young and old, from VR diving experiences, trydives, a demonstration pool, mermaids, and much more.

Go wreck diving - without even getting wet! 4

Surrounding the stages and features will be a broad range of exhibitors, from tourist boards and tour operators to resorts, liveaboards, training agencies, retailers, manufacturers, and conservation organisations.

The 2024 GO Diving Show UK, now in its fifth year, attracted more than 10,000 attendees over the weekend, and spanned an area of 10,000 sq m of exhibition space, and the Australia and New Zealand variant aspires to reaching this level in coming years.

Entry to the inaugural GO Diving Show ANZ is completely free – register here to get your tickets for what is undoubtedly the diving event of 2024 in Australia. There is plenty of parking on-site and the venue is easy to get to with plenty of transport options, so get the dates in your diary now and prepare for an epic weekend celebrating all forms of diving.