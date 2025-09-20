How Long Does It Take To Become a Professional Scuba Diver?

There are lots job opportunities out there for professional scuba divers, probably more than most people realise. The most-common scuba diving jobs are, of course, Divemaster, scuba instructor and commercial diver, but you can also do Hollywood stunt work, do scientific research, and even help solve crimes. But how long does it take to become a professional scuba diver?

To start a career as a professional diver, you need to be comfortable in the water, have excellent diving skills and understand safe diving practices. The most common way to improve your skills and gain essential knowledge is with PADI Professional training. Start by enrolling in the PADI Divemaster course.

Become a Professional Scuba Diver: From Open Water Diver to Divemaster

PADI Divemaster is the first rung on the PADI Professional ladder. It’s the most-popular professional diving course in the world and an excellent credential to have on your CV. PADI Divemasters enjoy abundant job opportunities at more than 6,600 PADI Dive Centres and Resorts worldwide and many people who work in marine conservation and related fields are also PADI Divemasters.

Becoming a PADI Divemaster

But there are some prerequisites before you can begin the PADI Divemaster course.

If you’re not an Open Water Diver, you’ll need to start there. This course takes approximately four days. Then, you’ll need to complete the PADI Advanced Open Water Diver and PADI Rescue Diver courses before you can start the Divemaster course. You also need current CPR and First Aid training (within the past 24 months) and 40 logged dives. If done consecutively, these qualifications can take anywhere from two to four weeks.

Some dive operations offer Divemaster training programmes where you can start as a non-diver or Open Water Diver and become a Divemaster in six to eight weeks.

How Long Does the PADI Divemaster Course Take?

If you’re at least 18 years old and meet the Divemaster course prerequisites, it’s possible to become a Divemaster in a matter of weeks. Most Divemaster students complete their training within six months. Why do some people finish the Divemaster course in a few weeks and others take six months? There are a few reasons.

Becoming a Divemaster in two to three weeks is an all day, every day commitment, and some people can’t take that much time away from work. That’s why many local dive shops offer a Divemaster training schedule spread out over many weekends instead of a few intense weeks.

Professional Scuba Diver Training with PADI

Others simply prefer to take their time to develop their skills, absorb knowledge and learn as much as they can from experienced instructors. People learn at different speeds, and the PADI Divemaster course is designed for people with a variety of learning styles and physical abilities.

There are two other reasons the Divemaster course can be shorter or longer. While you only need 40 dives to begin Divemaster training, 60 dives are required for certification. Divers who only have 40 dives must spend time outside of class logging dives.

The number of dives you’ll make during Divemaster training varies, but it’s typically not enough to fill in the 20-dive gap.

Lastly, divers who have the PADI Deep Diver and/or PADI Search and Recovery specialty certification(s) may, at the Instructor’s discretion, skip the deep diving and search and recovery skill workshops in the Divemaster course.

Professional Diver Training: After Divemaster

Once you’re a certified Divemaster, you can become a PADI Instructor or Assistant Instructor. Don’t worry, you don’t have to decide right away.

During your Divemaster training, you’ll practice working with dive students and learn how to conduct scuba refresher courses.

This experience is all some people need to know that they want to teach scuba diving, but others are happy to just lead dives, work on a liveaboard or simply relax knowing they are an accomplished, professional diver.

Interested in Becoming a PADI Pro?

Now that many of your questions are hopefully answered, you may be thinking – where do I start? The first step is contacting your local dive shop to book your course! Alternatively, you might explore taking a PADI Professional course at a dive shop while travelling abroad.

Frequently Asked Questions

How long does it take to become a professional scuba diver? Anywhere from 6–8 weeks (fast track) to 6+ months, depending on training pace and dive experience. Do I need to be a Divemaster to work as a scuba professional? Yes. Divemaster is the first PADI professional level and a requirement before becoming an instructor. How many dives are needed for Divemaster certification? You need 60 logged dives to qualify for Divemaster certification. Can I do Divemaster training abroad? Yes, many divers combine training with travel through Divemaster internships at PADI dive resorts worldwide.

This article was originally published in Scuba Diver ANZ #62

