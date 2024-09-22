Learn about sharks in a unique environment

The fast-approaching inaugural GO Diving Show ANZ, to be held at the Sydney Showground this weekend (28-29 September), promises plenty to keep visitors occupied, not least – among a plethora of exhibitor stands, world-class speakers, demo pools, VR dives and demonstration tanks – the chance to learn more about sharks in the unique Shark in a Bus.

The Shark in a Bus is a heritage marine collection housed in a distinctive 1957 Leyland bus that features all manner of displays and artefacts, all aimed at demystifying sharks and offering up interesting pieces of information about these apex predators of our oceans.

The headline display of the collection, which was mostly pulled together through the 1960s and 1970s, is undoubtedly Frankie, a five-metre great white shark, but there are also whaling artefacts, fossils, shark jaws and hundreds of other intriguing exhibits. There’s even pieces of theUS space station Skylab!

The GO Diving Show ANZ

This annual event, taking place this year on 28-29 September at the Sydney Showground at the Olympic Park, is aimed at showcasing the very best of our underwater world to everyone from raw novices who are either contemplating getting into diving, or have completed their entry-level courses, to advanced divers, right through to technical divers and veteran CCR divers.

There are an array of stages – the Main Stage, the Photo Stage, the Australia/New Zealand Stage, the Inspiration Stage and the Tech Stage – that will play host to dozens of speakers from around the world, as well as a host of interactive features to suit young and old, from VR diving experiences, a demonstration pool, and much more.

Surrounding the stages and features will be a broad range of exhibitors, from tourist boards and tour operators to resorts, liveaboards, training agencies, retailers, manufacturers, and conservation organisations.

The 2024 GO Diving Show UK, now in its fifth year, attracted more than 10,000 attendees over the weekend, and spanned an area of 10,000 sq m of exhibition space, and the Australia and New Zealand variant aspires to reaching this level in coming years.

Entry to the inaugural GO Diving Show ANZ is completely free – register here to get your tickets for what is undoubtedly the diving event of 2024 in Australia.