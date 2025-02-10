Scuba Diver ANZ Issue 78 Out Now

News round-up

The Ocean Lovers Festival is back in Sydney in March, new protection for endangered sharks and rays, plans for a global plastics treaty, and Diveplanit Travel hits Las Vegas.

Australia

Todd Thimios provides a useful diving guide to the underwater wonders of Ningaloo.

The Philippines

Adrian Stacey takes a closer look at a true marine conservation success story in the Philippines.

Indonesia, part two

Byron Conroy continues his second pilgrimage to Bunaken Marine Park and Siladen Resort and Spa, and tries his hand at blackwater diving for the first time.

Divers Alert Network

A DAN Member shares his experience following nine days of diving in Little Cayman when he developed muscular pain in his chest, and his right leg lost motor function.

DAN Europe Medical Q&A

Topics under discussion include equalisation and dizziness.

Mustard’s Masterclass

Alex Mustard discusses some ideas for underwater- photography-related New Year resolutions.

Unique Australian Marine Life

Nigel Marsh takes a close look at the Australian pineapplefish.

Diving With… Sarah Han-de-Beaux

PT Hirschfield chats with shark researcher Sarah Han-de- Beaux about her work with Spot A Shark, channelling citizen science data collection into advocacy and conservation.

Conservation Corner

Behind the scenes of Rodney Fox and Mark Tozer’s Marine Conservation and Research Centre.

TECH: Australia

Kerrie Burow ventures into the world of sidemount under the expert tutelage of Speaking Sidemount’s Steve Davis.

Valerie Taylor

PT Hirschfield explores the rich living legacies of one of Australia’s most-beloved ocean champions, Valerie Taylor OAM.

What’s New

New products to market, including Sticktite Lenses Stick-on Bi-focals, and the limited-edition Pink version of the Fourth Element Argonaut 3.0 drysuit.

Test Extra

Editorial Director Mark Evans rates and reviews the feature- laden Ratio iX3M 2 GPS Tech+ dive computer.