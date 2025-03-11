Scuba Diver issue 95 out now!

News round-up

Sylvia Earle becomes latest AmbassaDiver, BSAC appoints Chair of new Environment and Sustainability Group, and DAN launches an educational podcast.

DAN Europe Medical Q&A

The Divers Alert Network experts discuss malaria risks, and pulmonary hypertension.

Gibraltar

Gibraltar is home to wrecks spanning decades, but two of the most-beguiling come at opposite ends of the spectrum – the SS Rosslyn, from 1916, and the Sun Swale, from 2015.

Q&A with Brandi Mueller, part two

We conclude our chat to acclaimed photographer, liveaboard captain and World War Two wreck aficionado Brandi Mueller.

England

This 19th-century collier discovered off the north Norfolk coast hadn’t been seen in 142 years when a dive-team finally came across it. Not only had divers missed the wreck, but so had the slingers of nets and lines, to the advantage of the marine life it hosts – and Paul Hennessey hopes it will stay that way.

New Zealand

Nigel Marsh and Helen Rose embark on an adventure to the Poor Knights Islands in New Zealand.

Malta, part two

Luke Evans racks up more PADI certifications – Deep Diver and Wreck Diver – on his way to Master Scuba Diver.

The Cayman Islands

Underwater photographer Lawson Wood lived in the Cayman Islands for several years, and he reckons the shore diving could be among the best in the Caribbean.

TECH: The Solomon Islands

Don Silcock puts some of his new technical diving skills into practice while in the Solomon Islands.

Thailand

Richard Aspinall explores the Similan and Surin Islands in the Northern Andaman Sea aboard the Thailand Aggressor and finds an abundance of marine life, from fish shoals to macro critters.

What's New

New products coming to market, including DynamicNord’s RF-40 open-heel fins, Pandora Lab’s K1 series of dive lights, the Suex VR series of diver propulsion vehicles, and the latest wristwatch dive computer / smartwatch from Garmin, the Descent G2.

Cornwall

Positioned on the extreme southwest tip of the United Kingdom, Cornwall’s divide of the Atlantic Ocean puts it at the meeting point of three oceanic currents. The resulting combination of tidal flows and different temperatures provides the perfect conditions for a vast diversity of life to thrive, as Lewis Michael Jefferies explains.

Divers Alert Network

In this third instalment about carbon dioxide, Tim Blömeke discusses precautions to improve diver safety.



Monty's Musings

Monty Halls talks about his latest adventure, Expedition Celtic Dagger.