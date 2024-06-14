Top 10 Odd Things Scuba Divers Say

Last Updated on June 14, 2024 by Steve Weinman

Scuba divers often say some weird things. Granted, we’re a bit of an eccentric bunch and usually outspoken. But every now and then, I’ll read an odd comment online or hear something off that makes little sense. Sometimes, it’s just someone repeating something they’ve heard but that isn’t necessarily correct.

Most comments are innocuous, but what’s said on the dive-boat or online can influence how other divers think or feel. For example, a diver having a problem with a piece of equipment – whether user error or not – can make others wary of that brand or style. All because someone like Steven didn’t click his integrated weight-pockets in properly.

Water Temperature Mockery

Some divers mock others for wearing thicker wetsuits or any kind of exposure protection. But exposure protection is essential. Even if you find you’re able to dive in only a rash-guard, consider what happens if your boat isn’t there when you surface.

There are countless stories of divers lost at sea for hours or days. If you’re not wearing enough exposure protection, you’ll have a bad day, especially if the sun goes down. Everyone feels the cold differently. While water may seem warm initially, after a few hours of immersion, you will get cold.

I used to teach in an indoor heated swimming pool kept at around 28 to 30°C. Despite the warm water, you still get cold after an hour or two.

So, if you feel the need to mock someone for wearing a wetsuit, keep it to yourself. And if you want to wear a thicker wetsuit to be comfortable, do so.

Training Agencies

There is huge animosity and tribalism regarding training agencies. A logo on someone’s cert card doesn’t indicate that they’re a better or worse scuba diver. It just shows that they completed a course at one point.

It doesn’t reflect their experience or quality as a diver. Anyone can pass certain courses by jumping through the right hoops. I wouldn’t judge a diver solely on their cert card or training agency but on their actual performance in the water and equipment set-up.

While I recommend that divers experience more than one training agency to see different approaches, I wouldn’t warn them away from any particular agency. It’s just a logo on a cert card.

Equipment Configuration

There are many equipment configurations and set-ups. While some divers and organisations claim to have the best configuration, it isn’t necessarily the best for every diver. If there were one universally better configuration, we would all use it.

Different set-ups suit different types of diving and individual preferences. For example, front- or back- entry drysuits both serve the same purpose, and it’s just personal preference.

Most diving regulators come with a short primary hose and a longer octo hose, which works for most divers. However, a long hose primary donate set-up might be practical for some but a hindrance for others.

If your current dive-gear works for you and your buddy, that’s the correct configuration for you. There might be better options out there, but that doesn’t make yours wrong.

New Equipment Designs

Some new equipment designs fail because they’re different from what divers are used to. Take the Mares Guardian BC, for example. It allows you to fit your inflator to your hip and over your shoulder.

Despite hip-inflator BCs being great, divers are reluctant to try them because they’re different.

The same goes for wing-style BCs. Some divers hesitate to switch from jacket-style because it’s different from what they learned to dive with.

Face-Down BC

The notion that wings put your face-down on the surface is a misconception. If this were true, all high-level divers would be face-down on the surface. If you’re face-down, you’re probably not weighted correctly or have too much gas in your BC.

Most BCs, if fully inflated with weights on the front, will put you face-down. They’re designed to give you a trim position in the water, which might translate to the surface. To avoid this, deflate your BC a bit and lean back.

Breathing Past Reserve Pressure

It annoys me when divers intentionally breathe past their reserve pressure. You shouldn’t stop breathing at 50 bar, but if you accidentally breathe past it, you should watch your gauges more frequently. Some divers purposely breathe their cylinder down to nearly empty, which is dangerous.

The 50 bar reserve is for safety. If you need to swim against currents or your buddy runs out of gas, that extra 10 bar isn’t worth the risk.

Not Built For You

Some divers harshly criticise certain dive equipment that wasn’t built for them. Reviewing dive equipment through a professional lens can be challenging because entry-level gear isn’t made for technical or professional divers.

Conversely, advanced dive-computers often get returned because beginners find them confusing. It doesn’t mean that the computer is bad; it just wasn’t designed for those divers. The recommendation to buy it was likely poor.

No Obligation To Fill

Even if your cylinder is in test, the filler decides whether to fill it or not. They have no obligation to fill your cylinder if it’s out of date, covered in rust or damaged.

No amount of persuasion will convince a reputable dive-centre to fill a faulty cylinder.

Pink Dive Gear

Dive-gear colours can be tricky. Equipment made for female divers often comes in pink, purple or light blue. While some divers like these colours, others prefer gear that fits their body shape and can do without the girly colours.

Manufacturers often hedge their bets and might also offer a subdued black option for women’s dive equipment.

Support Your Local Dive Centre

Running a dive-centre is tough, and margins on dive-gear can be slim. When you find a piece of equipment cheaper online, asking for a price match can hurt local centres. Supporting them helps to ensure that they remain in business to provide essential services such as air-fills and equipment servicing.

If you’ve heard any odd scuba diving myths, share them in the comments below. For new diving equipment, check out scuba.com and visit scubadivermag.com for the latest scuba news and trends. Safe diving!