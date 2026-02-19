The Human Diver – ‘If they were last to touch it, was it their fault the incident/accident happened?’

Gareth Lock is often referred to as ’The Human Diver’, the guy behind bringing human factors to the diving world, and he’ll be on the Inspiration Stage at the GO Diving Show asking ‘If they were last to touch it, was it their fault the incident/accident happened?’.

Since 2011 he has been bringing materials, ideas, and tools from high-risk industries like aviation, oil and gas, and healthcare, to the sports, military, commercial, and scientific diving domains with the goal of making the activity safer and deliver higher performance through online courses, live Masterclass workshops, and face-to-face programmes.

His background is a mixture of practice (25 years in the Royal Air Force as aircrew and systems engineer, OC and CCR technical diver, and underwater photographer) and academia (recently graduated with MSc in Human Factors and System Safety). This pracademic approach ensures that the materials and courses delivered by the team he leads at The Human Diver are grounded in current academic research and practice.

He is based in the UK, but travels globally. For his diving work, he and the rest of the global team can be found at: www.thehumandiver.com and for his non-diving work in high-risk industries, look at: www.humaninthesystem.co.uk.

Gareth’s presentation revolves around ‘If they were last to touch it, was it their fault the incident/accident happened?’ – Diving accidents and adverse events are never caused by a single event – there is no root cause. Using real case studies, we will explore your reality for learning. Enlightening.

The GO Diving Show 2026

The Main Stage boasts a smorgasbord of top talent – be inspired by stories from TV faves Steve Backshall and Lizzie Daly, as well as commercial diver Chris Lemons, whose amazing tale of survival in the depths of the North Sea was made into the big-budget movie Last Breath in 2025, and Hollywood stunt performer and freediver Liz Parkinson. Action Man Andy Torbet will, of course, be returning as MC, as well as presenting on the stage.

As well as the Main Stage line-up, the dedicated stages – the UK Stage, the Tech Stage and the Inspiration/Photo Stage – also boast a fantastic array of speakers, ranging from old favourites like tech gurus Paul Toomer and Mark Powell, underwater photographers Lawson Wood and Kirsty Andrews, to new faces such as snorkel pros Emma and Gordon Taylor, the Great Scuba Drive duo Rico Anselmi and Sophie Shields, underwater archaeologist Duncan Ross, extreme freediver Nick Fazah, and tech experts Barry McGill, Ahmed Gabr, and Dominic Robinson.

Each of the speakers on the dedicated stages are only appearing on one of the days, so with so many different options to choose from over the Saturday and Sunday, why not make a weekend of it?

There is plenty to keep you occupied. As well as the superlative array of speakers over the weekend, there are also a host of interactive features, including a VR technical wreck dive, the Nautical Archaeology Society’s ‘shipwreck’ to learn survey techniques, breath-hold workshops with Freediving London, the marine biology zone with Just One Ocean, and new for 2026, your chance to take part in research with Imperial College London, which has been conducting various studies into diving, as well as peruse diving gear from days gone by with the Historical Diving Society.

All these attractions are scattered among an ever-increasing array of stands from tourist boards, manufacturers, training agencies, resorts, liveaboards, tour operators, dive centres, retailers, artists and much more. Get inspired for your next dive adventure, check out the latest gear, and look at where your training will take you next.

