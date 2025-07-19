Magazine Subscriptions
Remove Ads for £3/month
Sign in

TV review: SHARK! Celebrity Infested Waters

Follow us on Google News
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter
Seven go shark-diving (ITV)
Seven go shark-diving (ITV)

When confronted by any new movie or TV programme involving sharks, a diver’s first question is this: will the sharks be sinned against or sinning? Is this production sympathetic to the plight of the modern shark, or is it using their bulk and teeth merely as audience-bait? Is it about shark life or “shark attacks”?

The answer is too often a bit of both, but the smart/aware title of SHARK! Celebrity Infested Waters suggests from the outset that the makers have the right approach. Plimsoll Productions, a UK company, claims to be the world’s biggest independent producer of natural-history content, and has an impressive catalogue.

Fear of sharks is built in all right, and on occasion the laid-back expert team do ramp that up a tad – “the second-baddest shark on the planet” etc – but the hyperbole is generally kept well in check. 

Celebrity means nothing to sharks (ITV)
Celebrity means nothing to sharks (ITV)

Reality checks are in any case necessary to ensure that the celebs take their diver training seriously enough to keep them safe in unpredictable environments.

Plus, of course, any show needs its dramatic arc, which in this case consists of seven assorted individuals working their way up towards, drum roll, the big tiger-shark dive!

This is not the sort of show in which some barely prepped stars are dipped into a shark tank, but a full-blown three-week rite of passage in the Bahamas with the likes of Neil Watson’s Bimini Scuba Centre.

The stars, volunteered for the gig by their agents unwillingly or otherwise, need to get their PADI Open Water Diver qualifications while progressing in stages from cage-diving taster to full-on Tiger Beach experience. 

Early learning with Danni (left)
Early learning with marine biologist Danni Washington (left) (ITV)
Sharks are treated with due respect (ITV)
The sharks are treated with due respect (ITV)

Not all of them will necessarily stay the distance and reach that final dive, either, but divers will be pleased to hear that at no point in this five-part series are sharks demonised.

The familiar message that we kill sharks but they rarely kill us is reiterated at regular intervals, and the sharks’ general indifference to humans speaks for itself.

Adrenaline highs

As ever in reality shows, much of the audience’s satisfaction comes from learning more about the participants and watching the chemistry between them develop. 

On the boat (ITV)
On the boat (ITV)

It’s soon apparent that comedian Ross Noble, accustomed to the adrenaline highs of performing stand-up, will be a keen, cool-headed diver, while Rachel Riley (Countdown) tends to go alarmingly beyond cool-headed into gung-ho territory, as she takes off joyously waving her arms about during a shark-feed. 

Most up for shark-diving: Ross Noble and Rachel Riley (ITV)
Most up for shark-diving: Ross Noble and Rachel Riley (ITV)

Father-figure Sir Lenny Henry takes it all very seriously, as does the clearly conservation-minded McFly bassist Dougie Poynter. Paralympian basketball-player Ade Adepitan, without the use of his legs, faces his own set of challenges. The weightless freedom he finds in diving is important to him, with the sharks a bonus.

I’m pretty sure I remember him undergoing scuba experiences in the past as a TV presenter, but I think it’s only implied, rather than stated, that all seven participants in SHARK! are virgin divers.

Ade Adepitan - sharks a bonus (ITV)
Ade Adepitan – sharks a bonus (ITV)

Less convinced that they will survive the shark-diving experience are actors Lucy Punch (Amandaland) and Helen George (Call The Midwife).

Helen sets herself apart from the outset by declaring that she is terrified not only of sharks but even of putting her head under water, the result of a traumatic childhood pool incident. The celebs are all on their own ‘journeys’, of course, but hers looks to be the most extreme. 

“The others seem excited; I feel a bit of a Debbie Downer,” she’ll say at one point, as her emotions vacillate between fear and FOMO. 

Helen George: ’Bit of a Debbie Downer’ (ITV)
Helen George: ’Bit of a Debbie Downer’ (ITV)

The instructors are the level-headed base – shark conservationists Dr Tristan Guttridge and Danni Washington (always ready with an eco-plug for the sharks) and Australian former clearance diver Paul de Gelder, who fails to boost Helen’s confidence by attributing his lack of several limbs to the attentions of a bull shark. 

Full-face masks

There is plenty of joshing around at the surface among the new scuba recruits (“The X-Men have let themselves go”) though under water the full-face masks are used mainly to convey the divers’ awe-struck expletives and OMGs.

But viewing divers will relish the underwater opportunities afforded to these celebrities. Being caged with 10 bull sharks, feeding sting rays in the shallows of Gun Cay and encountering juvenile lemon sharks in the mangroves are merely the tasters. One of the small sharks nips Ross’s ankle: “Nice teaching moment,” observes Tristan drily.

Hanging out on the ’line of terror’ (ITV)
Hanging out on the ’line of terror’ (ITV)

They move on to open ocean with up to 20 nurse sharks off Port Royal. OWD dives follow at Turtle Rock, then watching a shark-feed from a line (“of terror”) at the surface before experiencing the same thing from the seabed. A great hammerhead sighting is a bonus.

The stars undergo a gentle freediving induction, do a dive on which a tiger and two bull sharks turn up and it all begins to get very real for some of them, with more tears and fewer jokes.

The cast get lucky with great hammerheads (ITV)
The cast get lucky with a great hammerhead (ITV)

Even Helen seems excited by the prospect of a wreck-dive – it’s only the Sapona, poking out of the water with its base at 8m, but such a shallow dive does provide a good test for the gang’s buoyancy control. It’s all building up to the main course – will Emma, the 5m queen tiger, show up with her minions for the finale?

Becoming acclimatised (ITV)
Bubbling away happily (ITV)

I’m sure the editing of this extended holiday had to be very skilfully done, but the result is a fine advertisement for shark-diving in the Bahamas, which is introduced as the world’s shark capital (argue among yourselves).

Some beautiful shark footage too, and I admit to being surprised to find the later episodes quite moving. Watching the emotional impact of the sharks on the celebrities started me remembering my own early encounters with various shark and ray species, and how that felt. 

SHARK! Celebrity Infested Waters is one of the good ones. All five episodes can be viewed on ITVX.

Also on Divernet: JAWS HELPED SPUR FISHING FRENZY: HOW HAVE SHARKS FARED SINCE 1975 RELEASE?, TRIGGER POINTS AND ‘SELF-DEFENCE’ SHARK-BITES, SHARK & RAY CITES LISTINGS GET A BOOST, GREAT SHARK SNAPSHOT MEETS SHARK WEEK + JAWS

Latest Podcast Episode from Scuba Diver Mag
Scubapro Affiliate Link: https://divernet.com/go/scubapro 🌊 Debunking the Biggest Scuba Diving Myths | What You’ve Been Getting Wrong! Think you know scuba diving? Think again! In this video, we dive deep (pun intended) into the most common myths and misconceptions surrounding the world of scuba diving. From fears about sharks to myths about needing to be an Olympic swimmer, we’re setting the record straight with facts, science, and real diver experiences. Whether you're a curious beginner or a seasoned diver, this myth-busting guide will surprise you, educate you, and maybe even get you inspired to take your first plunge. 🐠🤿 👍 Don’t forget to like, subscribe, and comment below with a myth you’ve heard! #ScubaDiving #DivingMyths #OceanAdventure #ScubaFacts #DivingTips Please visit our website for more Scuba news, underwater photography, hints & advice, and travel reports: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Important Affiliate Links to Follow 🔗 Get 15% Off International eSIM Offer! Use Code: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Shop Scuba Gears Here: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag Website: https://divernet.com/ Website: https://godivingshow.com/ Website: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 For business inquiries: info@scubadivermag.com ============================= 🎬Suggested videos for you: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 ================================= ✅ About Scuba Diver Magazine. Welcome to Scuba Diver Magazine! We’re passionate about everything related to the underwater world. As a free distribution magazine in Europe, ANZ, and North America, we bring you the latest in scuba diving, from epic dive travel destinations and honest gear reviews to expert advice, news, and inspiring underwater stories. Whether you’re a seasoned diver or just starting your underwater journey, our content is designed to keep you informed, inspired, and ready for your next dive. Get in, explore, and stay connected to the world of scuba diving with us! Join us and never miss an adventure! For Business inquiries, please use the contact information below: 📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Love scuba diving? Subscribe now for dive travel tips, gear reviews, scuba advice, epic dives, diving news, and underwater stories! https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 00:00 Introduction 02:14 Myth 1 03:50 Myth 2 05:15 Myth 3 06:16 Myth 4 07:45 Myth 5 09:06 Myth 6 10:02 Myth 7 11:19 Myth 8 12:35 Myth 9 14:10 Myth 10

Scubapro Affiliate Link:
https://divernet.com/go/scubapro

🌊 Debunking the Biggest Scuba Diving Myths | What You’ve Been Getting Wrong!

Think you know scuba diving? Think again! In this video, we dive deep (pun intended) into the most common myths and misconceptions surrounding the world of scuba diving. From fears about sharks to myths about needing to be an Olympic swimmer, we’re setting the record straight with facts, science, and real diver experiences.

Whether you're a curious beginner or a seasoned diver, this myth-busting guide will surprise you, educate you, and maybe even get you inspired to take your first plunge. 🐠🤿

👍 Don’t forget to like, subscribe, and comment below with a myth you’ve heard!

#ScubaDiving #DivingMyths #OceanAdventure #ScubaFacts #DivingTips

Please visit our website for more Scuba news, underwater photography, hints & advice, and travel reports: https://divernet.com/

✅ Important Affiliate Links to Follow

🔗 Get 15% Off International eSIM Offer! Use Code: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 Shop Scuba Gears Here:
https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link

🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 Stay Connected With Us.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

Website: https://divernet.com/
Website: https://godivingshow.com/
Website: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩 For business inquiries: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬Suggested videos for you:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ About Scuba Diver Magazine.

Welcome to Scuba Diver Magazine! We’re passionate about everything related to the underwater world. As a free distribution magazine in Europe, ANZ, and North America, we bring you the latest in scuba diving, from epic dive travel destinations and honest gear reviews to expert advice, news, and inspiring underwater stories.

Whether you’re a seasoned diver or just starting your underwater journey, our content is designed to keep you informed, inspired, and ready for your next dive. Get in, explore, and stay connected to the world of scuba diving with us! Join us and never miss an adventure!

For Business inquiries, please use the contact information below:

📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 Love scuba diving? Subscribe now for dive travel tips, gear reviews, scuba advice, epic dives, diving news, and underwater stories!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1
00:00 Introduction
02:14 Myth 1
03:50 Myth 2
05:15 Myth 3
06:16 Myth 4
07:45 Myth 5
09:06 Myth 6
10:02 Myth 7
11:19 Myth 8
12:35 Myth 9
14:10 Myth 10

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43NkI3M0NGOUE4ODY2OTE1

Top10 Myths About Scuba Diving Explained w/ @SCUBAPRO

Big news in the dive industry: HEAD has officially acquired AquaLung. What does this mean for divers, gear quality, and the future of two iconic brands? We break it all down. #ScubaNews #AquaLung #HEADacquisition #DiveGear Please visit our website for more Scuba news, underwater photography, hints & advice, and travel reports: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Important Affiliate Links to Follow 🔗 Get 15% Off International eSIM Offer! Use Code: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Shop Scuba Gears Here: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag Website: https://divernet.com/ Website: https://godivingshow.com/ Website: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 For business inquiries: info@scubadivermag.com ============================= 🎬Suggested videos for you: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 ================================= ✅ About Scuba Diver Magazine. Welcome to Scuba Diver Magazine! We’re passionate about everything related to the underwater world. As a free distribution magazine in Europe, ANZ, and North America, we bring you the latest in scuba diving, from epic dive travel destinations and honest gear reviews to expert advice, news, and inspiring underwater stories. Whether you’re a seasoned diver or just starting your underwater journey, our content is designed to keep you informed, inspired, and ready for your next dive. Get in, explore, and stay connected to the world of scuba diving with us! Join us and never miss an adventure! For Business inquiries, please use the contact information below: 📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Love scuba diving? Subscribe now for dive travel tips, gear reviews, scuba advice, epic dives, diving news, and underwater stories! https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

Big news in the dive industry: HEAD has officially acquired AquaLung. What does this mean for divers, gear quality, and the future of two iconic brands? We break it all down.

#ScubaNews #AquaLung #HEADacquisition #DiveGear

Please visit our website for more Scuba news, underwater photography, hints & advice, and travel reports: https://divernet.com/

✅ Important Affiliate Links to Follow

🔗 Get 15% Off International eSIM Offer! Use Code: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 Shop Scuba Gears Here:
https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link

🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 Stay Connected With Us.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

Website: https://divernet.com/
Website: https://godivingshow.com/
Website: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩 For business inquiries: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬Suggested videos for you:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ About Scuba Diver Magazine.

Welcome to Scuba Diver Magazine! We’re passionate about everything related to the underwater world. As a free distribution magazine in Europe, ANZ, and North America, we bring you the latest in scuba diving, from epic dive travel destinations and honest gear reviews to expert advice, news, and inspiring underwater stories.

Whether you’re a seasoned diver or just starting your underwater journey, our content is designed to keep you informed, inspired, and ready for your next dive. Get in, explore, and stay connected to the world of scuba diving with us! Join us and never miss an adventure!

For Business inquiries, please use the contact information below:

📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 Love scuba diving? Subscribe now for dive travel tips, gear reviews, scuba advice, epic dives, diving news, and underwater stories!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4xNzI4OTE0NTlBN0QyQUY0

BREAKING: HEAD Buys AquaLung | Huge Shift in Dive Industry

🧼 How to Wash and Dry Your Wetsuit Properly | Extend Wetsuit Life & Stay Fresh 🌊 Want to make your wetsuit last longer and stay comfortable every session? In this video, we’ll show you step-by-step how to clean, rinse, and dry your wetsuit properly—whether you're surfing, scuba diving, or paddleboarding. Avoid common mistakes that damage neoprene and learn the best tips for keeping your wetsuit fresh, flexible, and odour-free. What you’ll learn: How often to wash your wetsuit 🗓️ What to use (and what to avoid) when cleaning 🧴 The right way to rinse off salt, sand, and sweat 🚿 How to dry your wetsuit to avoid cracks or bad smells 🌬️ Pro tips to extend your wetsuit's life and performance ⚙️ Perfect for surfers, divers, freedivers, and anyone who loves the water. 👉 Don’t forget to like, subscribe, and hit the bell 🔔 for more wetsuit tips, gear maintenance, and water sports how-tos! #WetsuitCare #WetsuitCleaning #SurfTips #ScubaDiving #GearMaintenance #HowToClean #Watersports Please visit our website for more Scuba news, underwater photography, hints & advice, and travel reports: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Important Affiliate Links to Follow 🔗 Get 15% Off International eSIM Offer! Use Code: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Shop Scuba Gears Here: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag Website: https://divernet.com/ Website: https://godivingshow.com/ Website: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 For business inquiries: info@scubadivermag.com ============================= 🎬Suggested videos for you: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 ================================= ✅ About Scuba Diver Magazine. Welcome to Scuba Diver Magazine! We’re passionate about everything related to the underwater world. As a free distribution magazine in Europe, ANZ, and North America, we bring you the latest in scuba diving, from epic dive travel destinations and honest gear reviews to expert advice, news, and inspiring underwater stories. Whether you’re a seasoned diver or just starting your underwater journey, our content is designed to keep you informed, inspired, and ready for your next dive. Get in, explore, and stay connected to the world of scuba diving with us! Join us and never miss an adventure! For Business inquiries, please use the contact information below: 📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Love scuba diving? Subscribe now for dive travel tips, gear reviews, scuba advice, epic dives, diving news, and underwater stories! https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🧼 How to Wash and Dry Your Wetsuit Properly | Extend Wetsuit Life & Stay Fresh 🌊

Want to make your wetsuit last longer and stay comfortable every session? In this video, we’ll show you step-by-step how to clean, rinse, and dry your wetsuit properly—whether you're surfing, scuba diving, or paddleboarding. Avoid common mistakes that damage neoprene and learn the best tips for keeping your wetsuit fresh, flexible, and odour-free.

What you’ll learn:

How often to wash your wetsuit 🗓️

What to use (and what to avoid) when cleaning 🧴

The right way to rinse off salt, sand, and sweat 🚿

How to dry your wetsuit to avoid cracks or bad smells 🌬️

Pro tips to extend your wetsuit's life and performance ⚙️

Perfect for surfers, divers, freedivers, and anyone who loves the water.

👉 Don’t forget to like, subscribe, and hit the bell 🔔 for more wetsuit tips, gear maintenance, and water sports how-tos!

#WetsuitCare #WetsuitCleaning #SurfTips #ScubaDiving #GearMaintenance #HowToClean #Watersports

Please visit our website for more Scuba news, underwater photography, hints & advice, and travel reports: https://divernet.com/

✅ Important Affiliate Links to Follow

🔗 Get 15% Off International eSIM Offer! Use Code: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 Shop Scuba Gears Here:
https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link

🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 Stay Connected With Us.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

Website: https://divernet.com/
Website: https://godivingshow.com/
Website: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩 For business inquiries: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬Suggested videos for you:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ About Scuba Diver Magazine.

Welcome to Scuba Diver Magazine! We’re passionate about everything related to the underwater world. As a free distribution magazine in Europe, ANZ, and North America, we bring you the latest in scuba diving, from epic dive travel destinations and honest gear reviews to expert advice, news, and inspiring underwater stories.

Whether you’re a seasoned diver or just starting your underwater journey, our content is designed to keep you informed, inspired, and ready for your next dive. Get in, explore, and stay connected to the world of scuba diving with us! Join us and never miss an adventure!

For Business inquiries, please use the contact information below:

📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 Love scuba diving? Subscribe now for dive travel tips, gear reviews, scuba advice, epic dives, diving news, and underwater stories!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS44OUE4RUIwOURGRUM0MDdG

Wetsuit Care 101: Clean, Rinse, and Dry Like a Pro

Subscribe

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Divernet news and articles Scuba Mask
We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Recent Comments
Scott: LESSONS LEARNED WHILE LOST AT SEA
Emo Lengyel: LESSONS LEARNED WHILE LOST AT SEA
Eric Stott: How Darkstar divers found Destroyer USS Jacob Jones at 115m
Christine Lewis: Gun & blade: divers find arms, but who used them?
PROF.M.DR. JEONG CHUN PHUOC: Doping Violations: CMAS Penalises Croatian Freedivers
Recent News
Plastics pollution: Call-out for UK day of action Plastics pollution: Call-out for UK day of action
Divers, get behind saving the mantas! Divers, get behind saving the mantas!
WW2 Japanese destroyer wreck find rewrites history WW2 Japanese destroyer wreck find rewrites history
Freedivers Jerald & Artnik worldbeaters in Bahamas Freedivers Jerald & Artnik worldbeaters in Bahamas
Teenage freediver dies in Spain Teenage freediver dies in Spain
High fives at PADI after Dive Industry Study High fives at PADI after Dive Industry Study
Connect with us
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Threads Tiktok
Unattributed pictures on this site are the copyright of the photographer.
Contact DIVER Magazine for details.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Threads Tiktok
Copyright 2025 Rork Media Limited. All rights reserved.
Gift Subscriptions
Subscribe for £3/month