Youngest Scuba Magician smashes world record

A young scuba-diving magician has set a Guinness World Record (GWR) for performing the most conjuring tricks under water in the space of three minutes.

US diver Avery Emerson Fisher is 13 and “loves scuba diving as much as she loves magic”, says GWR.

The world record had previously been held by UK professional magician Martin Rees – but that had been for 20 underwater tricks, impressive at the time because the record-holder before him had managed a mere 13.

Avery “blew this out of the water” by getting through no fewer than 38 illusions within the time-limit. In fact she performed a total of 46 tricks in the time, though eight were later disqualified.

(Jon Fisher)

Avery works through her repertoire of magic tricks (Jon Fisher)

While Rees had been setting his record in 2020 Avery, then aged 10, had decided that she wanted to learn to scuba-dive as a lockdown project. After completing the online study and exams, she had earned her Open Water Diver certificate that summer.

She has since collected a further 12 scuba certificates, been on more than 30 ocean dives and is described by GWR as “incredibly passionate about marine conservation and ocean stewardship”, hoping through her recent feat to raise awareness of the issues and inspire others to dive.

Months of training

Avery with the aquarium dive-team (Lezlie Riniti / Chef Anton / Tricks of the Trade)

Avery trained for months for her record attempt, testing her underwater magic skills in a variety of bodies of water. Last year at the age of 12 she had become the youngest Scuba Magician, a PADI distinctive speciality created by Master Instructor Chef Anton Riniti, who acted as her technical consultant and trainer for the world record attempt.

This took place surrounded by fish in a tunnel at San Francisco’s Aquarium of the Bay on 11 November, in 14°C water. Family and friends watched as she worked rapidly through her repertoire, with two expert witnesses in the tank to confirm that she had successfully executed 38 illusions and video footage reviewed by a GWR adjudicator.

“Avery is a natural,” trainer Riniti told Divernet. “She is an ambassador for the Aquarium of the Bay and has done talks in front of hundreds of people. She is my most accomplished Scuba Magician and truly a role model for youths everywhere.”

Last-minute run-through for Avery with coach Chef Anton (Lezlie Riniti / Chef Anton / Tricks of the Trade)

A professional magician for more than 30 years, Riniti says he has signed up more than 4,000 people as Scuba Magician instructors and personally certified more than 250 divers with his speciality.

When Avery became the youngest Scuba Magician, “you could see a drive and determination that is not present in most girls her age,” he says. “Her constantly striving for better performance of the tricks shows me she has a desire to truly represent the art-form.

Expert witnesses, the GWR adjudicator and Chef Anton (Lezlie Riniti / Chef Anton / Tricks of the Trade)

“This year in working with her for the Guinness World Record, she was relentless. She didn't want to simply break the record – she wanted to annihilate the record.

“Her first official attempt with me after a lot of training was 25. She then spent months perfecting her skills to get up to nearly double that. She practised and prepared 50 tricks to do.

“I believe this record is making a difference for the sport of scuba diving, as well as teaching youngsters to strive for their best in all pursuits they may have.”

Avery with proud parents Jon and Darla (Lezlie Riniti / Chef Anton / Tricks of the Trade)

GWR commented: “Avery felt so at home in the tank when she was there – despite the cold – that she named the fish swimming around her during her practice sessions, including one she dubbed Zeeto, who seemed keen to join in as much as possible.”

Find out more about the Chef Anton and the Scuba Magician speciality course.

