How To Disassemble and Clean dSMB Valves #scuba #howto

Last Updated on June 18, 2024

Today’s post focuses on the valves of your dSMB (delayed surface marker buoy). Understanding how these valves work and how to maintain them can enhance your diving experience and ensure your gear is in top condition.

Understanding dSMB Valves

Your dSMB typically has two valves: an inflation valve and an exhaust valve. These valves allow you to add gas to the buoy at depth and vent expanding gas during ascent to prevent it from bursting. Additionally, these valves make it easy to deflate the buoy at the end of a dive.

How To Disassemble and Clean dSMB Valves scuba howto 7 55
How To Disassemble and Clean dSMB Valves #scuba #howto 8

Exhaust Valve Maintenance

The exhaust valve is similar to the dump valves on your BCD (Buoyancy Control Device). Here’s how to disassemble and maintain it:

1. Disassembly:

• Unscrew the valve in an anti-clockwise direction.

• The valve will spring out due to the internal spring. Ensure the string is intact; if broken, replace it by threading through the hole and tying a knot.

How To Disassemble and Clean dSMB Valves scuba howto 2 12
How To Disassemble and Clean dSMB Valves #scuba #howto 9

2. Cleaning:

• Remove the sealing disk and inspect for any debris.

• Wash the inside of the buoy thoroughly and let it dry completely.

How To Disassemble and Clean dSMB Valves scuba howto 2 30
How To Disassemble and Clean dSMB Valves #scuba #howto 10

3. Reassembly:

• Align the sealing surface with its counterpart on the buoy.

• Unscrew the valve body until you hear a click to help line up the threads, then screw it in finger-tight.

• Inflate the buoy to check for leaks and proper venting.

How To Disassemble and Clean dSMB Valves scuba howto 2 5
How To Disassemble and Clean dSMB Valves #scuba #howto 11

Inflation Valve Maintenance

The inflation valve can be more stubborn, but with patience, you can maintain it effectively:

1. Disassembly:

• Warm the valve connection using a hair dryer or soak it in hot water to soften the plastic.

• Twist and pull to remove the valve from the hose. Most hoses have a 12.5mm internal diameter.

How To Disassemble and Clean dSMB Valves scuba howto 1 28
How To Disassemble and Clean dSMB Valves #scuba #howto 12

2. Cleaning:

• Clean the inside of the tube with a pipe cleaner or ear bud.

• If your valve is disassemblable, remove the O-ring and central stem for thorough cleaning.

3. Reassembly:

• Push the valve back into place, using a small amount of lubricant if necessary.

• Check for functionality by inflating the buoy and ensuring it holds its volume without leaking.

How To Disassemble and Clean dSMB Valves scuba howto 5 0
How To Disassemble and Clean dSMB Valves #scuba #howto 13

General Maintenance Tips

Post-Dive Cleaning: After each dive, clean your dSMB with warm water and a mild detergent to remove salt and microbes. Replace the dump valve, agitate the buoy to get the detergent into all corners, and drain through both valves.

Drying: Leave the buoy partially inflated with the dump valve at the lowest point to allow any remaining water to drain.

How To Disassemble and Clean dSMB Valves scuba howto 8 12
How To Disassemble and Clean dSMB Valves #scuba #howto 14

By following these steps, you can ensure your dSMB is always ready for your next dive, reducing the risk of equipment failure and enhancing your underwater adventures.

For more scuba diving tips, gear reviews, and the latest news, visit our website at scubadivermag.com. Our magazine is available in both print and digital formats. Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel for more informative videos – only 28% of our viewers are subscribed, and we’d love to see that number grow this diving season.

Thanks for reading, and safe diving!

