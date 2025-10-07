Ratio iX3M 2 GPS Tech+ Dive Computer Review: Multi-Gas Colour Dive Computer with GPS and Wireless Air Integration

SRP: AUD $2,160 / USD $1,329.95 / GBP £1,034.40

Text and Photographs: Mark Evans

The Ratio iX3M 2 GPS Tech+ is a flagship dive computer built for serious explorers who demand performance, precision, and innovation. Featuring a massive 2.8-inch colour display, integrated GPS, multi-gas Trimix and CCR support, and wireless air integration, it’s a powerhouse designed to handle everything from deep technical dives to advanced recreational adventures.

Introduction – Packed with Power and Precision

Ratio iX3M 2 GPS Tech+ dive computer close-up before the dive, showing bright colour screen and four-button interface.

Italian brand Ratio may not have the same global name recognition as some dive computer heavyweights, but the iX3M 2 GPS Tech+ proves it deserves serious attention. With a huge 2.8-inch colour display, GPS navigation, sidemount auto-switching, multi-gas Trimix support, and even an optional oxygen analyser, this top-tier unit is a feature-packed powerhouse designed for divers who demand it all.

Design and Display

Ratio iX3M 2 GPS Tech+ worn on diver’s arm showing bright colour display underwater.

The 2.8-inch IPS colour screen dominates the Ratio iX3M 2 GPS Tech+. It’s bright, bold, and easily legible in any condition — from murky quarries to tropical reefs. The clear layout, large digits, and adjustable brightness make it one of the most readable displays on the market.

Navigation is simple and intuitive via four large buttons along the bottom. Each button function is displayed onscreen, eliminating guesswork and making operation straightforward even in gloves or drysuits. Despite its rugged appearance, the unit’s composite polymer body keeps weight manageable and its size surprisingly compact.

It’s worn securely on the forearm using twin elastic straps with pinch clips, or the included red bungee cords for those who prefer a traditional setup.

Dive Capabilities and Modes

Ratio iX3M 2 GPS Tech+ with colour-coded wireless transmitters for air integration.

The iX3M 2 GPS Tech+ is the kind of dive computer you’ll never outgrow. It supports air, nitrox, full trimix, CCR, gauge, and freediving modes — up to ten gas mixes in total — making it equally at home with recreational, technical, and rebreather divers.

It can also connect to up to ten Ratio wireless transmitters, which are colour-coded and rechargeable. The transmitters display remaining tank pressure by flashing green (100 bar+), yellow (100–50 bar), or red (below 50 bar).

Sidemount divers will particularly appreciate the multi-transmitter mode, which automatically detects and displays the active tank when you switch regulators — no manual input required.

Integrated GPS and Navigation

Diver in drysuit underwater checking the Ratio iX3M 2 GPS Tech+ dive computer during descent.

As the name suggests, one of the standout features of the iX3M 2 GPS Tech+ is its built-in GNSS GPS system. Using GPS, GLONASS, BEIDOU, and GALILEO, it lets you mark surface positions, navigate back to specific points, or record dive entry and exit coordinates.

While GPS signals don’t transmit underwater, this functionality is invaluable for drift dives, wreck exploration, and boat positioning at the surface.

The tilt-compensated 3D digital compass sits prominently across the display, offering precise directional reference and smooth tracking underwater.

Performance and Usability

Ratio iX3M 2 GPS Tech+ on diver’s wrist displaying active gas mix settings underwater.

Four selectable decompression algorithms give divers exceptional control:

Bühlmann ZHL-12

Bühlmann ZHL-16B

Bühlmann ZHL-16C

VPM-B

Users can fine-tune gradient factors (GF) and bubble radius settings, tailoring decompression conservatism to their exact diving style.

During testing, the large colour screen made warnings (for ascent rate, deco, or depth) unmissable, while audible alarms and a vibration alert ensure divers never miss critical information — even through a drysuit sleeve.

Battery and Charging

Twist-lock USB charging connector attached to Ratio iX3M 2 GPS Tech+ dive computer.

The rechargeable battery delivers approximately 20 hours of dive time on a full charge. Charging is via a secure twist-lock USB cable, which connects more firmly than magnetic charging systems and avoids accidental disconnection.

The transmitters are also rechargeable, lasting up to 90 hours of dive time per charge.

Eco-Friendly Packaging and Construction

Front-facing diver underwater checking dive data on the Ratio iX3M 2 GPS Tech+ colour display.

Ratio’s commitment to sustainability is commendable. The iX3M 2 GPS Tech+ is shipped plastic-free, wrapped in corn-based protective material within 100% recycled cardboard packaging. The user manual is available online only, saving paper waste for every unit sold.

Product Specifications – Ratio iX3M 2 GPS Tech+

Feature Details Display 2.8-inch IPS colour screen, adjustable brightness Algorithms Bühlmann ZHL-12, ZHL-16B, ZHL-16C, VPM-B Gas Mixes Up to 10 (air, nitrox, trimix, CCR) Dive Modes Air, Nitrox, Trimix, CCR, Gauge, Freedive Transmitters Supports up to 10 colour-coded wireless units Compass 3D tilt-compensated digital compass GPS / GNSS Integrated GPS, GLONASS, BEIDOU, GALILEO Depth Rating 300 metres Alerts Audible, visual, and vibration Battery Rechargeable (20-hour runtime) Charging Twist-lock USB connector Mounting Dual elastic straps with clips or bungee cords Build Material Reinforced composite polymer Eco Packaging 100% recycled cardboard, corn-based wrapping Price (SRP) AUD $2,160 / USD $1,329.95 / GBP £1,034.40

Conclusion – Ratio iX3M 2 GPS Tech+ Dive Computer

The Ratio iX3M 2 GPS Tech+ is an exceptional dive computer that sets a new benchmark for versatility and innovation. Its brilliant colour display, GPS navigation, comprehensive algorithm options, and advanced sidemount automation make it a professional-grade tool that can grow with you as a diver.

With eco-friendly packaging, rechargeable power, and meticulous attention to functionality, Ratio has built one of the most feature-complete computers on the market. For divers who refuse to compromise, the iX3M 2 GPS Tech+ delivers capability, clarity, and control in every dive.

Frequently Asked Questions – Ratio iX3M 2 GPS Tech+

Is the Ratio iX3M 2 GPS Tech+ suitable for technical diving? Yes. It supports up to 10 mixes, Trimix, CCR, and sidemount configurations, making it ideal for technical divers. Does it include air integration? Yes. It connects with up to 10 Ratio transmitters for wireless air monitoring. Can it automatically switch between sidemount tanks? Yes. It automatically detects and displays your active tank when you swap regulators. Does the Ratio iX3M 2 have GPS? Yes. It includes full GNSS support (GPS, GLONASS, BEIDOU, GALILEO) for surface navigation and waypoint marking. How long does the battery last? Around 20 hours per charge for the computer and up to 90 hours for transmitters. Which decompression algorithms does it use? Divers can choose from four: Bühlmann ZHL-12, ZHL-16B, ZHL-16C, and VPM-B, with user-defined gradient factors.