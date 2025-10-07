Scubapro Luna 2.0 AI Dive Computer Review: Air-Integrated Bluetooth Dive Computer with LCD Display

SRP: £380 / ANZ $665 (Computer only)

Text and Photographs: Mark Evans

Scubapro’s Luna 2.0 AI dive computer updates a proven classic with a slimmer profile, Bluetooth connectivity, and optional air integration while retaining the clear, glove-friendly LCD interface that made the original a favourite. Combining intuitive operation, multi-gas capability, and solid build quality, it’s a versatile companion for divers at every level.

Introduction – A Modern Take on a Classic Dive Computer

Scubapro Luna 2.0 AI display showing dive data and backlit LCD digits.

When Scubapro first launched the Galileo Luna and Sol, they quickly became favourites among divers for their clarity, reliability, and glove-friendly controls. The new Scubapro Luna 2.0 AI dive computer carries that legacy forward with a slimmer profile, Bluetooth connectivity, and optional air integration – all while retaining the familiar monochrome LCD screen that made the original so easy to read.

Despite the industry’s move toward full-colour displays, the Luna 2.0 AI proves that clarity and usability matter most. The bright backlit screen remains legible in low-visibility conditions, and the minimalist two-button layout keeps navigation simple and intuitive.

Design and Display

Rear view of the Scubapro Luna 2.0 AI showing the bright blue protective shell and streamlined low-profile design.

Slim and refined, the Luna 2.0 AI sits flat on the forearm, reducing snag risk and bulk. Its large matrix LCD display uses a white-on-black format for excellent underwater contrast, and the bright LED backlight ensures visibility in darker environments.

The two long side-mounted buttons replace the previous three-button layout, offering quick menu access even with thick neoprene or drygloves. Once familiar with the short-press / long-press system, divers can move fluidly through menus without confusion.

The bright blue protective cover gives the AI model a distinctive look, while an optional black version – the non-AI Luna 2.0 – is available for divers who don’t need transmitter pairing.

Dive Modes and Algorithms

Scubapro Luna 2.0 AI mounted on drysuit arm showing slim profile and long strap fit.

Scubapro designed the Luna 2.0 AI for new and recreational divers, but its capabilities stretch into entry-level technical diving. Depth-rated to 120 metres and supporting up to three Nitrox mixes (21-50 %), the computer also includes Gauge and Apnea modes for freedivers.

It features two trusted decompression algorithms:

Predictive Multi-Gas Bühlmann ZH-L16 ADT MB PMG

Bühlmann ZH-L16 + GF PURE

Both can be customised with microbubble levels and Profile-Dependent Intermediate Stops (PDIS) for safer, more personalised ascent management.

Air Integration and Transmitter

Paired with the Smart + Pro transmitter, the Luna 2.0 AI provides true air integration, allowing divers to view tank pressure, real-time remaining bottom time (RBT), and air consumption adjusted for decompression planning.

The transmitter’s LED pressure indicator offers a quick visual check for both diver and buddy:

Blinking green = 100 bar +

Blinking yellow = 50–100 bar

Blinking red = below 50 bar

An optional heart-rate monitor adds physiological tracking, recording both heart rate and skin temperature to help divers maintain optimal comfort and safety.

Connectivity, Battery and Build

Battery compartment of the Scubapro Luna 2.0 AI showing the user-replaceable CR2450 cell beneath the protective cover.

A Bluetooth Low Energy interface allows fast data transfer to iOS, Android, PC or Mac devices via the Scubapro LogTrak App. Firmware updates are user-installable.

The CR2450 battery lasts around two years or 300 dives and can be easily replaced by removing the protective cover. The unit arrives in a zipped, padded case for safe transport and storage.

The Luna’s long silicone strap fits comfortably over drysuits, and optional bungee mount points cater to technical divers who prefer alternative setups.

Product Specifications – Scubapro Luna 2.0 AI Dive Computer

Feature Details Display Monochrome matrix LCD with LED backlight Modes Scuba, Gauge, Apnea Algorithms Bühlmann ZH-L16 ADT MB PMG / ZH-L16 + GF PURE Gas Mixes Up to 3 Nitrox mixes (21–50 %) Depth Rating 120 metres Air Integration Compatible with Smart + Pro transmitter Additional Features PDIS, Microbubble levels, Heart Rate Monitor (option) Connectivity Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) Battery CR2450 replaceable cell, ~2 years / 300 dives Mounting Silicone strap / bungee points Storage Case Zipped and padded protective box Price (SRP) £380 / ANZ $665 (Computer only)

Scubapro Luna 2.0 AI packaged in its padded zippered storage case for safe transport and protection.

Conclusion – Scubapro Luna 2.0 AI Dive Computer

The Scubapro Luna 2.0 AI refines a classic concept into a modern, low-profile computer that feels intuitive and solid in every sense. Its bright LCD display, simple two-button operation, and seamless Bluetooth syncing make it a pleasure to use, while air integration and multi-gas support extend its capabilities well beyond entry-level use.

Compact, durable, and surprisingly affordable for its feature set, the Luna 2.0 AI is one of the best balanced dive computers in its class – a true testament to Scubapro’s ongoing innovation and attention to detail.

Frequently Asked Questions – Scubapro Luna 2.0 AI

Is the Luna 2.0 AI suitable for technical diving? While marketed to recreational users, its 120 m rating, multi-gas support, and gauge mode make it viable for entry-level technical dives. Can you replace the battery yourself? Yes. The CR2450 cell can be changed easily without special tools. Does it support air integration? Yes, when paired with the Smart + Pro transmitter for tank pressure and RBT monitoring. Does the transmitter show tank pressure visually? Yes. The LED indicator flashes green, yellow or red based on remaining pressure. What devices can it connect to? It syncs via Bluetooth Low Energy to iOS, Android, PC and Mac using Scubapro’s LogTrak software. What is the difference between Luna 2.0 AI and Luna 2.0? The AI version includes air-integration compatibility and a blue cover; the standard Luna 2.0 is non-AI with a black cover and lower price.