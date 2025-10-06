Shearwater Tern & Tern TX Dive Computers – Compact Power for Divers

I was delighted to take the Shearwater Tern for a test drive. After all, Shearwater Research is undoubtedly one of the most-successful brands in diving equipment at the present time. In what seems only a few years, they have reached the point where it is rare to see a group of divers and not have at least one or two sporting a Shearwater dive computer on their wrist. The reason is simple. Shearwater produce well-made, top-quality, robust dive computers that are easy to use, boast a plethora of features (the vast majority of which recreational divers will never come close to utilising) and are backed by stellar customer service. Who could ask for more?

Shearwater’s Reputation in Dive Computers

Now Shearwater is almost becoming must-wear gear for technical diving, such is their penetration into this niche market, but while their Perdix and Petrel series do offer everything even the most-extreme tech diver could want at their disposal, often you see these fantastic computers adorning the wrists of recreational divers.

However, Shearwater were quick to realise that while many recreational divers – by far the largest market segment – were happy to splash-the-cash on a top-tier unit, others were more frugal, so they released the Peregrine, which boasted a similar-sized screen and layout to its more expensive siblings, but just dropped some of the features – and its price point to a very affordable level.

Shearwater Tern dive computer with AMOLED display

They have now done effectively the same thing to their range-topping wristwatch dive computer, the Teric. The Teric crammed Perdix-level tech into a compact watch-style body, all topped off with a vividly bright AMOLED display. It is a very capable technical diving computer, but it comes with the expected high-end price tag. Shearwater realised that many recreational divers were crying out for a more keenly priced watch-style dive computer in their line-up, so they have released the Tern and the Tern TX.

Introducing the Shearwater Tern and Tern TX

The company say that they designed these units with the sport diver in mind, and that the new units ‘are powerful, simple, reliable, and the most-compact dive computers Shearwater have ever brought to market’.

The Shearwater Tern has a 1.3-inch diameter high resolution AMOLED screen, which provides crystal-clear visibility in a variety of lighting conditions, making it easier than ever for divers to keep track of their crucial information. That screen, while relatively small, is stunningly bright and I was able to easily read the digits on the screen from several metres away – handy for keeping an eye on your buddy’s RBT!

The Tern may be a ‘stripped-back’ Teric, but it is still very well spec’d – it can handle air, up to three nitrox mixes, and then also has a gauge mode and a freedive setting. Basically, it will cover recreational and entry-level tech (though it is rated to 120m!) with ease, so that is a high percentage of the diving fraternity.

The Tern TX is much the same unit as the Tern, but it is transmitter-enabled, and is capable of connecting with no less than four Swift gas pressure transmitters. It also has a digital compass for navigation.

You can tell the difference between the two at a glance by the shiny metal surround on the Tern against the all-black Tern TX. Both are great-looking bits of kit you’d be happy to have on your wrist as a daily-wear watch, but personally, I prefer the subtle ‘bling’ of the steel surround on the Tern.

Both the Tern and the Tern TX are rechargeable, and they come with a neat cradle system – you simply ‘sit’ the computer into the round pad, and four little guide points hold the unit in the correct position to charge. You then plug in the USB-C cable and you are done.

Shearwater Tern on Charge

Both computers come in the usual hard-wearing zipper case to protect it during transport and storage, and when you open this up, the computer is strapped around a two-piece recyclable inner which contains the charging cable, the charge pad, and an extender strap. Shearwater envisage some users getting rid of this insert, but actually, I found it useful to keep everything secure and in its place, and I would keep this in-situ.

Both the Tern and the Tern TX will be very popular for Shearwater

On the subject of straps, the Tern and Tern TX are both fitted with the neat Remora system, which allows you to remove and reattach the straps simply by releasing a clip. This allows the user to swap between the standard strap and the extended strap in a matter of seconds.

There are also a selection of vibrant-coloured straps available to buy for those who want to personalise their dive computer and add a bit of colour into their life.

However, while the standard strap is ideal around a bare wrist, and a 3mm wetsuit, the extended strap only really covers moving up to a 5-7mm wetsuit.

It is not long enough to go around a drysuited forearm, it needs to be 15cm longer – I ended up putting them around my wrist on my 5mm gloves, but then the computers were crammed up against the Smart Seals on my Avatar Airon and it was awkward tipping my hand back.

I normally wear my Perdix 2.0 on the other side of my seals, on my forearm, well away from my wrists, and it would be better being able to do that with the Tern and Tern TX – Shearwater, please can you release an ‘extended’ extender strap.

Both computers come in the usual hard-wearing zipper case to protect it during transport and storage

Both the Tern and the Tern TX will be very popular for Shearwater. They are priced well, and come packed with features. That AMOLED screen almost melts your eyes at full brightness, and is extremely easy to read regardless of visibility, and it can be personalised colour-wise.

It also has a digital compass for navigation.

You can bounce around the menu with ease via the four buttons, and these are easy to find and use even wearing 5mm neoprene gloves. Another two excellent computers in the Shearwater line-up.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Shearwater Tern? The Shearwater Tern and Tern TX are compact, watch-style dive computers designed for recreational divers, offering a bright AMOLED display and support for multiple nitrox mixes. What’s the difference between the Shearwater Tern and Tern TX? The Tern TX includes air integration for up to four Swift transmitters and has a built-in digital compass, while the standard Tern does not. How deep is the Shearwater Tern rated? Both the Tern and Tern TX are rated to 120m, making them suitable for recreational and entry-level technical diving. Are the Shearwater Tern dive computers rechargeable? Yes, both models use a USB-C powered cradle system for convenient charging. Can I wear the Shearwater Tern as a daily watch? Yes. With its sleek watch-style design and customisable straps, many divers use it as both a dive computer and an everyday timepiece.

You can visit: Shearwater Research

Subscribe today with promo code DIVE1 — enjoy 12 months for just £1!

This article was originally published in Scuba Diver UK #82