Lake inspiration for Freelancer Diver Geneva

Advertisements

The Freelancer Diver Geneva Limited Edition watch is the latest offering from Swiss brand Raymond Weil. Its water-resistance rating of 310m represents the maximum depth of Lake Geneva, the inspiration for the model, and also for that reason the edition is limited to 310 units. Raymond Weil has been based in the city of Geneva since its inception in 1976.

Advertisement Advertisement

The new timepiece has a blue gradient dial with mid-blue tones on the upper reaches to represent the various depths of the lake, down to the darkest blue near 6 o’clock. Another aquatic reference is the drop-shaped aperture at 6 o’clock that reveals the date.

The face reflects the depths of Lake Geneva The watch comes with stainless-steel bracelet

At the heart of the unit is a 26-jewel Swiss automatic movement, the Calibre RW4200, with a 38hr power reserve. The 42.5mm stainless-steel case is 11.8mm thick and has a unidirectional black ceramic rotating bezel. An anti-glare treatment is applied to both sides of the sapphire crystal.

The manufacturer emphasises the legibility of the numbers and the seconds hand complete with “lollipop” bulge to help it stand out under water, while the hour and minute hands are “barrel”-shaped. Hands and indices are treated with Super-LumiNova to aid readability in dim light conditions.

The Freelancer Diver Geneva comes with a stainless-steel bracelet with folding clasp and double push security system. It is available from the end of October exclusively from Beaverbrooks and is priced at £1,795.