Light up your line with ND combo

The Northern Diver 60m reel and Varilux Micro dive-light combo
The Northern Diver 60m reel and Varilux Micro dive-light combo

An all-in-one line-reel with dive-torch attached is the latest offering from Northern Diver. The Wigan-based manufacturer recommends the combination for divers who would benefit from having a hands-free directional light while lining out in reduced visibility, such as within a wreck.

The reel, which carries 60m of hi-vis orange line, uses a combination of anodised aluminium and synthetic polymers to provide strength, lightness and corrosion-resistance, says ND.

The spool has a thumb-operated lock to control line-deployment. The reel’s sprung handle extends while in use to make it easier for a gloved diver to operate, but it will spring back to half its length for easy storage.

Light mount and the sprung handle of the line reel
Light mount and the sprung handle of the reel

An attachment-point on top of the reel with a rubber fixing band allows the Varilux Micro rechargeable dive torch to be mounted, and other similarly-sized torches might also be mountable if preferred.

The Varilux Micro, along with its Travel counterpart, was recently updated, as described on Divernet. The 100m depth-rated model is compact and lightweight but has a light output of up to 850 lumens, at which level claimed burntime is around two hours. 

At the minimum 90 lumens the charge should last around 28 hours, with a magnetic induction push-button switch used to control output. Beam distance is 280m. The anodised aluminium torch measures 14.5 x 3.5cm and weighs 185g with battery. 

The reel, which comes with its own removable wrist lanyard, can be purchased on its own for £25, and packaged with the torch the combo costs £89. More information at the Northern Diver site.

Also on Divernet: Dive Like A Pro: Deploying An SMB, Which Safety Gear To Carry, Buying Your Own Scuba Gear

Follow Divernet on Google News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Divernet news and articles 🤿

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

related Divernet Posts

Popular Divernet Posts

Connect With Us

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube
divernet footer logo

Unattributed pictures on this site are the copyright of the photographer.
Contact DIVER Magazine for details.

Copyright 2023 Rork Media Limited. All rights reserved.
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Enable Notifications OK No thanks