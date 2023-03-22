Light up your line with ND combo

An all-in-one line-reel with dive-torch attached is the latest offering from Northern Diver. The Wigan-based manufacturer recommends the combination for divers who would benefit from having a hands-free directional light while lining out in reduced visibility, such as within a wreck.

The reel, which carries 60m of hi-vis orange line, uses a combination of anodised aluminium and synthetic polymers to provide strength, lightness and corrosion-resistance, says ND.

The spool has a thumb-operated lock to control line-deployment. The reel’s sprung handle extends while in use to make it easier for a gloved diver to operate, but it will spring back to half its length for easy storage.

Light mount and the sprung handle of the reel

An attachment-point on top of the reel with a rubber fixing band allows the Varilux Micro rechargeable dive torch to be mounted, and other similarly-sized torches might also be mountable if preferred.

The Varilux Micro, along with its Travel counterpart, was recently updated, as described on Divernet. The 100m depth-rated model is compact and lightweight but has a light output of up to 850 lumens, at which level claimed burntime is around two hours.

At the minimum 90 lumens the charge should last around 28 hours, with a magnetic induction push-button switch used to control output. Beam distance is 280m. The anodised aluminium torch measures 14.5 x 3.5cm and weighs 185g with battery.

The reel, which comes with its own removable wrist lanyard, can be purchased on its own for £25, and packaged with the torch the combo costs £89. More information at the Northern Diver site.

Also on Divernet: Dive Like A Pro: Deploying An SMB, Which Safety Gear To Carry, Buying Your Own Scuba Gear