Travelling light with Varilux updates

Varilux Micro and Travel underwater torches with their magnetic recharging ports have been updated, says Northern Diver.

The supplier describes its £68 Varilux Micro as an ultra-compact and lightweight yet powerful rechargeable dive-light that is suitable either as a primary for travelling divers or a back-up to stow in a pocket or on a D-ring.

At the maximum 850-lumen light output the Micro has a claimed burntime of around two hours, while set at the minimum of 90 lumens it should last around 28 hours. A low-battery indicator is fitted.

Output (high or low) on both models is controlled using a magnetic induction push-button switch. Beam distance on the Micro is 280m.

Magnetic charging port on the Varilux Travel

The dive-lights are compact but described as easy to use with a gloved hand

The 100m depth-rated model is made of anodised aircraft aluminium, measures 14.5 x 3.5cm and weighs 185g including battery.

The Varilux Travel costs £75 and has a longer burntime of 3.5hr with its higher maximum output of 1,100 lumens – at the lowest setting of 110 lumens, 50 hours’ service is expected. Maximum beam distance is longer than that of the Micro at 370m.

Though designed to be hand-held, Northern Diver says that the torch is easily compatible with wrist-mounts or mounting brackets. Its compact 15.8 x 4.5cm dimensions and 282g weight are said to make the Travel ideal as a back-up light.

Varilux Travel with accessories.

Though slightly bigger it otherwise resembles the Micro with its 100m depth-rating, aluminium construction, push-button control, high or low settings and charging arrangements.

Both torches come with magnetic USB cable and connector, lanyard and case. Find out more at the Northern Diver site.

