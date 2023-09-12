London’s Ocean Leisure store closes 

Long-established London scuba and watersports equipment store Ocean Leisure has closed its doors for the last time. “The combined effect of Brexit, Covid and rising costs has made the business untenable and we have been left with no alternative but to close,” reads a statement on the long-established retailer’s website.

Ocean Leisure Ltd was set up in 1981 on Northumberland Avenue, close to the Thames embankment near Charing Cross. It could claim to be the capital’s only central retail site to combine sales of scuba diving, sailing and triathlon equipment under one roof.

Priding itself on expert assistance for customers, it also had a specialist extreme sports and underwater photo centre, Ocean Leisure Cameras, and servicing and repair workshops for diving equipment. Managing director of the company was Peter Haslam.

“We would like to thank all of our customers over the last 44 years for your custom,” reads the statement. Creditors or others with “unfinished business” are directed to contact insolvency company WSM Marks Bloom LLC by phoning 020 8939 8240, or emailing Adam Nakar at adam.nakar@wsm.co.uk.

