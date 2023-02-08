Seiko develops its night vision

Seiko Prospex Black Series Night 1965 Re-interpretation
The latest addition to the Seiko Prospex watch range makes a feature of “contemporary night-vision expertise” to enhance scuba diving in dark conditions. It is inspired by Japan’s first-ever dive wristwatch, the 1965 Diver, used on Antarctic expeditions at the time.  

The 200m-rated watch features the manufacturer’s newly developed green Lumibrite Pro, which it says was developed to provide longer-lasting brightness during night-diving expeditions. 

Called the Black Series Night Limited Edition 1965 Re-Interpretation, the 41.3 x 13.1mm timepiece has a black monochrome exterior, a Zaratsu-polished rotating bezel with mirror finish and curved sapphire glass. The Lumibrite Pro colouring is applied to the markers and hands and promises increased visibility and consistent luminosity in light and dark conditions. Accuracy is -10/+15sec per day and the watch has a 50hr power reserve.

Divers also have a cheaper if less exclusive option, the stainless-steel Seiko Prospex Diver’s Black Series Limited Edition, with a cap of 4,500 on the number of units made, each one priced at £840. In this case the movement is the Calibre 6R35 “to ensure durability and efficiency during underwater adventures”. This model is slightly slimmer (41 x 12.25mm) and is accurate to -15/+25sec, with a 70hr power reserve.

Prospex SUMO GMT Diver
Prospex SUMO Solar GMT Diver in blue and green
Black Series Night LE
Black Series LE
SUMO Solar GMT

There is also a solar-powered Seiko Prospex option, the SUMO Solar GMT Diver, which the maker says is the first solar watch to adopt a GMT hand. Named for its chunky appearance, the stainless-steel watch now features a new 5K62 calibre movement and has Lumibrite on the 24hr hand. It is priced at £660 and, like the other models, is available from Seikoboutique.

Also on Divernet: Dive Time: Your Guide To The Latest Watches

