DynamicNord Dynaskin Review: Eco-Friendly Exposure Protection for Divers

Alternative Exposure Protection
Many dive manufacturers now offer alternatives to traditional neoprene wetsuits, such as Fourth Element’s Thermocline, Oceanic’s Lavacore, and Sharkskin’s Chillproof. DynamicNord has joined the field with its Dynaskin range, described as “the ultimate choice for divers, watersports enthusiasts and surfers.”
Made from 100% recycled material, Dynaskins utilise proven Polartec technology to protect against wind, water, and cold.
- Outer layer: polyester, nylon, and elastane, compressed for water resistance and stretch.
- Mid-layer: Windbloc membrane that blocks moisture and airflow at a microscopic level, ensuring breathability.
- Inner layer: soft polar fleece to prevent heat loss and absorb moisture.
In-Water Testing
On a two-week dive trip to Egypt with water temps around 28–30°C, I wore the Dynaskin long-sleeve top and pants. Over 40 dives, they provided insulation comparable to a 3mm wetsuit, with the added benefit of windproof protection topside.
They dried quickly after each dive, and their super-stretchy design made them effortless to don. With no inherent buoyancy, I used just 2kg of lead with a 12-litre aluminium cylinder in the salty Red Sea.
Comfort and Features
- UV and odour resistance makes them ideal for long trips.
- Rubber strap for securing a dive computer (would be even better on both arms).
- Thumb loops for easy sleeve positioning.
- Stirrups to prevent pants rolling up during entries.
The two-piece system offers flexibility: mix tops and bottoms, or wear them under a drysuit as an undersuit. They’re also versatile beyond diving — kayaking, paddleboarding, RIB trips, or even as a base layer for winter mountain biking.
Range and Pricing
- One-piece suit: £271
- Long-sleeve top: £152
- Short-sleeve top: £118
- Long pants: £152
- Short pants: £101
- Socks: £59
- Hood: £51
- Hooded vest: £161
Sizes: XS–2XL (women’s), S–3XL (men’s)
This article was originally published in Scuba Diver Magazine
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DynamicNord Dynaskin made of?
A multi-layer Polartec construction using 100% recycled materials: a compressed polyester/nylon/elastane outer for stretch and water resistance, a Windbloc mid-layer for wind and moisture protection, and a soft fleece inner to retain warmth and wick moisture.
How warm is Dynaskin compared to neoprene?
Comparable to a 2–3 mm wetsuit in the water, easily matching a typical 3 mm suit during testing. The windproof layer also makes it feel warmer topside between dives.
Does Dynaskin add buoyancy?
No. Unlike neoprene, Dynaskin has no inherent buoyancy, so you may need less lead to achieve neutral buoyancy.
Is it comfortable and easy to don?
Yes. The super-stretchy fabric slides on easily, the foot stirrups stop the legs riding up, thumb loops help seat the sleeves, and a rubber strap secures your dive computer (note: fitted on one arm).
Does it dry quickly?
Very quickly. Hang it after diving and it dries fast, ready for the next session.
Can I wear Dynaskin under a drysuit or for other sports?
Is the fabric UV- and odour-resistant?
Yes. The material resists UV and odours, which is handy on long trips.
How should I care for Dynaskin?
Rinse in fresh water after use, wash on a cool gentle cycle with mild detergent, avoid fabric softeners and high heat, and air-dry out of direct sun.
Where can I buy it?
Direct from DynamicNord and authorised retailers. More info: www.dynamicnord.com