DynamicNord Dynaskin Review: Eco-Friendly Exposure Protection for Divers

Alternative Exposure Protection

Many dive manufacturers now offer alternatives to traditional neoprene wetsuits, such as Fourth Element’s Thermocline, Oceanic’s Lavacore, and Sharkskin’s Chillproof. DynamicNord has joined the field with its Dynaskin range, described as “the ultimate choice for divers, watersports enthusiasts and surfers.”

Made from 100% recycled material, Dynaskins utilise proven Polartec technology to protect against wind, water, and cold.

Outer layer: polyester, nylon, and elastane, compressed for water resistance and stretch.

polyester, nylon, and elastane, compressed for water resistance and stretch. Mid-layer: Windbloc membrane that blocks moisture and airflow at a microscopic level, ensuring breathability.

Windbloc membrane that blocks moisture and airflow at a microscopic level, ensuring breathability. Inner layer: soft polar fleece to prevent heat loss and absorb moisture.

In-Water Testing

On a two-week dive trip to Egypt with water temps around 28–30°C, I wore the Dynaskin long-sleeve top and pants. Over 40 dives, they provided insulation comparable to a 3mm wetsuit, with the added benefit of windproof protection topside.

They dried quickly after each dive, and their super-stretchy design made them effortless to don. With no inherent buoyancy, I used just 2kg of lead with a 12-litre aluminium cylinder in the salty Red Sea.

Comfort and Features

UV and odour resistance makes them ideal for long trips.

makes them ideal for long trips. Rubber strap for securing a dive computer (would be even better on both arms).

for securing a dive computer (would be even better on both arms). Thumb loops for easy sleeve positioning.

for easy sleeve positioning. Stirrups to prevent pants rolling up during entries.

The two-piece system offers flexibility: mix tops and bottoms, or wear them under a drysuit as an undersuit. They’re also versatile beyond diving — kayaking, paddleboarding, RIB trips, or even as a base layer for winter mountain biking.

Range and Pricing

One-piece suit: £271

Long-sleeve top: £152

Short-sleeve top: £118

Long pants: £152

Short pants: £101

Socks: £59

Hood: £51

Hooded vest: £161

Sizes: XS–2XL (women’s), S–3XL (men’s)

www.dynamicnord.com

