Leg freedom with Argonaut 3.0 drysuit 

Men’s and women’s Argonaut 3.0 drysuits
Men’s and women’s Argonaut 3.0 drysuits
Bookmark (0)

No account yet? Register

Follow Divernet on Google News

Fourth Element has introduced a new drysuit, the Argonaut 3.0, which it wants divers to know is “engineered to move with you”.

The garment allows perfect fit and freedom of movement when diving in horizontal trim, says the West Country manufacturer – AFT (Articulated For Trim), as it calls it – with “enhanced design, greater flexibility and more ways to design your own personal drysuit”.

The Argonaut 3.0 has a distinctive leg design, with the cut offering freedom across knees and thighs for comfort throughout a dive, it says.

Cross-body dry zipper
Cross-body dry zipper
Arm dump
Arm dump
Female P-valve
Female P-valve
Leg pocket
Leg pocket

The redesigned telescopic torso is said to fit more closely to the body to deliver a streamlined silhouette, while a new warm neck-collar system is intended to tuck away hood-skirts quickly and securely.

A composite dry zipper runs from right shoulder to left hip to enhance flexibility and fit but is also intended to optimise gas-management, especially when dumping air from the left shoulder.

Divers are now also invited to choose from glued-in latex or neoprene wrist-seals, the Ellipse wrist system, Si-Tech, QCP Ultima or the new PSI system.

Fourth Element Argonaut 3.0 in action
Fourth Element Argonaut 3.0 in action

There are also new colour options and colourways, with two blue tones, grey and black in Stealth, and standard black in Flex, so that divers have the ability to mix and match.

The Argonaut 3.0 is tailored for each diver using Fourth Element’s BIOMAP measuring system, and starting price is £2,149, with the total depending on the customisation selected. The suit is available at the company’s website and through Argonaut dealers worldwide.

Also on Divernet: Fourth Element adds tech freedive masks, Fourth Element Xenos semi-drysuit, Fourth Element RF1 freediving suit

Latest Podcast Episode from Scuba Diver Mag

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Divernet news and articles 🤿

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Connect With Us

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube
divernet footer logo

Unattributed pictures on this site are the copyright of the photographer.
Contact DIVER Magazine for details.

Copyright 2023 Rork Media Limited. All rights reserved.
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Enable Notifications OK No thanks