Leg freedom with Argonaut 3.0 drysuit 

Fourth Element has introduced a new drysuit, the Argonaut 3.0, which it wants divers to know is “engineered to move with you”.

The garment allows perfect fit and freedom of movement when diving in horizontal trim, says the West Country manufacturer – AFT (Articulated For Trim), as it calls it – with “enhanced design, greater flexibility and more ways to design your own personal drysuit”.

The Argonaut 3.0 has a distinctive leg design, with the cut offering freedom across knees and thighs for comfort throughout a dive, it says.

Cross-body dry zipper Arm dump Female P-valve Leg pocket

The redesigned telescopic torso is said to fit more closely to the body to deliver a streamlined silhouette, while a new warm neck-collar system is intended to tuck away hood-skirts quickly and securely.

A composite dry zipper runs from right shoulder to left hip to enhance flexibility and fit but is also intended to optimise gas-management, especially when dumping air from the left shoulder.

Divers are now also invited to choose from glued-in latex or neoprene wrist-seals, the Ellipse wrist system, Si-Tech, QCP Ultima or the new PSI system.

Fourth Element Argonaut 3.0 in action

There are also new colour options and colourways, with two blue tones, grey and black in Stealth, and standard black in Flex, so that divers have the ability to mix and match.

The Argonaut 3.0 is tailored for each diver using Fourth Element’s BIOMAP measuring system, and starting price is £2,149, with the total depending on the customisation selected. The suit is available at the company’s website and through Argonaut dealers worldwide.

