Blue Friday: Buy CW watch, help the ocean

Christopher Ward makes a number of watches for divers, and from 23-27 November is supporting marine conservation by donating 10% of all its ”Blue Friday“ sales to UK-based charity the Blue Marine Foundation (BMF). 

Christopher Ward’s relationship with BMF began in 2019 when it committed to donate 5% of proceeds from its six best-selling models. A watch partnership followed, including the manufacturer’s limited-edition C60 BLUE and more recent collaborations such as the C63 SH21 Blue Marine and its #tide strap collection.

Christopher Ward says it has donated more than £300,000 to BMF since the partnership began. For last year’s Blue Friday, the manufacturer donated 10% of proceeds from all its blue-dial watches, and this year it is extending the offer to all watch purchases. 

CW C60 Atoll 300 in reef blue
CW C60 Atoll 300 watch

“While we’re pleased with how much we’ve raised so far, we know that’s only the beginning,” says CEO and co-founder Mike France. “There’s never been a more pressing time to look at ways to save our planet.”

Blue Marine Foundation says it is dedicated to restoring the ocean to health by tackling overfishing, one of the world’s biggest environmental problems, working around the world to protect huge areas of ocean and restore marine biodiversity.

It shares the conservation aim of seeing at least 30% of the ocean protected and the remainder sustainably managed. Christopher Ward sells its watches direct – check out its ranges.

