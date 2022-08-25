New dive watches from CW and Spinnaker

The C60 Trident Pro 300 is based on what an independent user forum suggested when asked to describe the perfect dive watch, says maker Christopher Ward.

The latest addition to its Trident range, out today (25 August), is water-resistant to 300m and, like the existing Pro 600, comes in three typical dive-watch sizes – 38, 40 and 42mm. By reducing water-resistance the three models have been made around 1.65mm thinner, depending on case width, at 11-11.5mm, making them “easier to slip under cuffs”.

Advertisement Advertisement

The 300 boasts more lume than the 600, with marginally larger hour markers and a repositioned date window that leaves fewer markers truncated. The “exhibition” caseback shows off the Sellita SW200-1 movement “in its most highly finished form”.

“This will be many people’s first mechanical watch, so the fact that you can see the movement working is really important,” says Christopher Ward CEO and co-founder Mike France. “Plus – to debunk an old myth – exhibition casebacks don’t impact water resistance.”

Two versions of the new Christopher Ward watch

The bezel has been tweaked and now comes in two parts: the regular rotating outer section with its coloured ceramic insert, and a fixed steel inner ring, with gradients all the way around.

Advertisement

Finally, the twin flags representing the brand’s English and Swiss heritage have been relocated to ‘12’, the date to ‘6’ and the maker’s name to the rotor visible at the rear.

The slimmer profile, exhibition case-back and redesigned bezel were all forum “must-haves”, according to Christopher Ward. “The forum’s a brilliant source of opinion, and we don’t influence what’s said on there,” says France. “But that’s great; you always learn more through criticism than praise.”

Dial colours are white, black, blue or green, the case stainless-steel, the crystal sapphire and power reserve is 38 hours.

The company reckons that the lowered entry price-point of less than £700 will clinch best-seller status for the C60 Trident Pro 300. “Make no mistake, this is a Trident Pro fully deserving of the name, just more refined and wearable than any we’ve made before,” says France. “It’s a true all-rounder, and opens up Trident ownership to everyone.”

Christopher Ward sells direct to the customer and claims to have been the world’s first luxury watch brand to do this, in 2005. Watches are designed at its Maidenhead base and engineered and assembled in Biel/Bienne, Switzerland.

Spinnaker’s combative limited edition

The Spinnaker Croft 3912 Limited Edition

Meanwhile Spinnaker Watches has launched a Croft 3912 Limited Edition concept watch, with a slim (11.5mm) case and featuring a “sterile” unidirectional diver bezel. The manufacturer says that this was the type of bezel used by 1970s combat divers, who preferred to measure lengthy missions in hours rather than minutes. The 39mm-diameter watch has a vintage-style dial design in grey or black, 24-jewel Miyota 9039 automatic movement, Super-LumiNova hands and a sapphire crystal. It comes with a stainless-steel bracelet and alternative paratrooper strap as used by 1960s French Navy divers. Spinnaker says it will be producing only 150 examples of this £500 watch. The Croft 3912 showing alternative paratrooper strap

Also on Divernet: Spinnaker Goes Green With Hass Watch, Slimness & Stealth in Spence 300 Automatic, Christopher Ward C60 Elite 1000 Titanium