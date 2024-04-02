New watches for time-travelling divers

The Bradner GMT Automatic is the latest diving watch from Hong Kong manufacturer Spinnaker. Its Japanese automatic GMT movement is designed to make it a reliable travelling companion, able to keep track of three time zones at once.

Encased in stainless steel, the 42 x 15mm watch is rated to a depth of 180m and has an anti-reflective sapphire lens. On the other side is an exhibition see-through caseback revealing the watch’s inner workings.

The new Bradner has Swiss luminous hands and indices and the inner rotating bezel is bi-directional. There are six colour choices: Sombre Red, Abbott Brown, Uniform Grey, Gravel Black, Parisian Night and Night Shadow.

Sombre Red Abbott Brown Uniform Grey Gravel Black Parisian Night Night Shadow

The bracelet is a stainless-steel “beads of rice” design but the watch is also supplied with a rubber strap. The Spinnaker Bradner GMT costs £475.

Longines Hydroconquest GMT

Also offering multiple time zones, Longines’ new 300m Hydroconquest GMT models have 43mm diameter (13mm thick) cases so are slightly enlarged versions of the models launched last year, which had cases 2mm narrower.

The enlarged Longines Hydroconquest GMTs in black, green and blue

The self-winding watches have a new ceramic unidirectional bezel, screw-in crown and caseback, anto-reflective sapphire glass and Super-LumiNova treatment of hands and indices.

The five versions – black, green or blue sun ray – come with a stainless-steel bracelet or a colour-keyed NATO strap made from recycled material. These new Longines models cost £2,600 to £2,800 depending on colour scheme.

Also on Divernet: Make a splash with the latest dive-watches, Time machines: The latest dive watches, Modern, retro & shiny: 7 new diving watches, Dive Time: Your guide to the latest diving watches