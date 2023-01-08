XDeep quick to recall NX700 reg

Advertisements

Polish dive-gear manufacturer XDeep has shown responsibility by acting swiftly on concerns about a potential safety issue identified with its NX700 regulator first stages. Units are being removed from sale and those already sold recalled.

XDeep says that it decided to act after receiving a single report of a first stage on which a broken turret connection screw had resulted in complete turret failure.

The manufacturer says that on hearing about the incident it immediately tried to recreate the failure to understand the possible cause. Although it was unsuccessful in doing so, it concluded that the screw was potentially not strong enough to withstand an external impact, such as might occur with a falling tank, and might even fail through mechanical stress after sustained use.

The NX700 regulator was launched in 2019, although because of supply issues caused by the Covid pandemic combined with the increasing cost of manufacturing, only a limited number have been distributed globally.

“Pushing the envelope with a truly innovative design comes with the risk that, despite working with an experienced manufacturer, CE approval and rigorous testing, certain manufacturing issues may still be discovered through our continued quality assurance programme following the product’s release to a broader audience,” says XDeep.

“Ultimately, we will always put our customers’ safety and our company values above financial motivations.”

Owners are asked to stop using the regulator immediately and contact the dealer through which they bought it, or else to contact XDeep direct at support@xdeep.pl.

They can either choose to exchange their NX700 first stage for a turretless CX100 unit plus a 100-euro X-Deep voucher, or receive a full refund for both the first and second stage. Full information is available here.

