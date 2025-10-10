Aggressor Adventures podcast explores hill tribe luxury in Chiang Mai

Aggressor Adventures has a new special episode of its Inspired By Adventure Podcast, titled Hill Tribe Luxury in Chiang Mai: Behind the Scenes of Aggressor’s New Signature Lodge.

In this episode, host Cole Watkins speaks with Ong Touchsyorn, the visionary owner of Aggressor’s newest Signature Lodge in Chiang Mai, Thailand the perfect add-on after a trip on the Thailand Aggressor liveaboard. Nestled in the lush northern hills, this lodge blends world-class comfort with authentic cultural immersion, offering guests a one-of-a-kind gateway to Thailand’s heritage.

Currently on track for completion in November, the Chiang Mai Signature Lodge is coming along beautifully. Ong shares the inspiration behind the hill tribe–inspired chalets, designed to honor local traditions while embracing modern luxury and sustainable practices. Listeners will gain insight into the lodge’s deep ties to the community, eco-friendly initiatives, and the ways it brings travelers closer to the region’s rich culture.

The conversation highlights the seven-night itinerary, crafted to immerse guests in the traditions and beauty of Thailand:

Day 1: Arrival at the Lodge. Rest, relax, and enjoy the beautiful surroundings.

Arrival at the Lodge. Rest, relax, and enjoy the beautiful surroundings. Day 2: Visit to the Long Neck Tribe Village and elephant sanctuary.

Visit to the Long Neck Tribe Village and elephant sanctuary. Day 3: Explore Wat Umong Temple, Araksa Tea Garden, and Tha Phae Gate.

Explore Wat Umong Temple, Araksa Tea Garden, and Tha Phae Gate. Day 4: Enjoy delightful birdwatching and experience The Peak of Thailand (Doi Inthanon) and Pha Chor Mae Wang National Park.

Enjoy delightful birdwatching and experience The Peak of Thailand (Doi Inthanon) and Pha Chor Mae Wang National Park. Day 5: Authentic Tribal Thai Cooking Class and Royal Tribe Retreat Massage at the Lodge.

Authentic Tribal Thai Cooking Class and Royal Tribe Retreat Massage at the Lodge. Day 6: Dress in traditional Hmong attire and discover Doi Pui Village and the sacred Phra That Doi Suthep Temple.

Dress in traditional Hmong attire and discover Doi Pui Village and the sacred Phra That Doi Suthep Temple. Day 7: Heartfelt moments with tribal children and a scenic trek to a Karen tribe village.

Heartfelt moments with tribal children and a scenic trek to a Karen tribe village. Day 8: Farewell breakfast before transfer to Chiang Mai International Airport.

“Chiang Mai was the perfect choice for our newest Signature Lodge,” says Ong. “It’s a destination where travelers can enjoy comfort while truly experiencing the traditions, landscapes, and spirit of Thailand.”

Whether you’re planning your next journey or simply curious about how luxury travel can support cultural preservation and sustainability, this episode offers a behind-the-scenes look at one of Aggressor’s most-meaningful projects.