Heads up: Sicilian divers find mediaeval helmet 

What was at first thought to be an isolated rock lying on the seabed off Sicily has turned out to be an ancient battle helmet.

The iron headgear, described as practically intact though covered in concretion, was found at a depth of 5m in the Ionian Sea off the uninhabited islet of Vendicari in the south-east of the Italian island.

It was examined in situ by Submerged Cultural Heritage inspector Matteo Azzaro on a dive with University of Naples professors Enzo Morra and Leopoldo Repola.

Enzo Morra and Leopoldo Repola with the heavily concreted headgear (SopMare)

The helmet was then raised and handed over to Superintendent of the Sea (SopMare) Ferdinando Maurici, who runs the government agency responsible for protecting ancient maritime artefacts.

It was identified as an Iberian-style cabasset or capacete helmet dating back to between the late 1400s and 1600s, and widely used by infantrymen and also marines. It consists of a semi-spherical cup with an inclined lip around the lower edge and a ridge or crest on top.

The mediaeval helmet (SopMare)

Further dives are now being carried out in the area where the helmet was found to determine whether it was an isolated discovery or forms part of a larger site of mediaeval relics.

