BSAC joins forces with other watersport governing bodies to fight for better protection for UK waters

The British Sub-Aqua Club (BSAC) is uniting with other watersport governing bodies to call for change to protect UK waters by demand stronger action from the government and industry to address water pollution.

BSAC is now a member of the Clean Water Sports Alliance (CWSA), a collection of national governing bodies (Angling Trust, British Rowing, British Triathlon, GB Outrigger, Paddle UK, Royal Yachting Association and Swim England) that united in April over the issue of water pollution and set a vision to achieve healthy and nature rich blue spaces for everyone to enjoy watersports.

According to the CWSA, ‘Almost half of Team GB’s total medal haul at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, (46%) came from water-based sports and yet we risk losing this entirely if we don’t act now to tackle the huge problem with water quality in the UK’.

CWSA members

Representing thousands of members, elite athletes and even more water users, the priorities that inform its actions are:

Further and faster action on pollution. Improving the health of UK waters by 2030. Enable people to make real-time informed choices about where and when to participate in water-based sports and activities. Recognition of all recreational water users across decision making and policy.

Today (Friday 13 September) at the Southampton International Boat Show, the Alliance officially welcomed four new members – BSAC, Surfing England, British Kitesport, and the British Dragon Boat Racing Association (BDA) – adding more voices to the campaign.

As well as welcoming new members, the CWSA has also engaged with major water companies such as Severn Trent Water and their trade body Water UK, shared collective data and expertise on issues including water testing and, together, are already making a significant impact since launching in April this year.

Last week, the Alliance welcomed the Secretary of State’s announcement of the new Water (Special Measures) Bill and promise of further reform, however they state that the ‘real work starts now’.

UK divers exploring our rich and diverse coastline

The Alliance look forward to on-going discussions with Ministers and Officials to ensure that plans for the industry meet the demands of their members for safe, clean environments where they can enjoy being on, in or under the water.

BSAC CEO Mary Tetley said: “Clean water is crucial for the future of our sport and the health of our marine ecosystems. Our divers rely on these blue spaces, and it's our responsibility to protect them. We believe everyone should have the opportunity to experience the wonder, adventure, and tranquillity our UK waters offer. That's why we're joining forces with our partners to demand stronger action from the government and industry to address water pollution.”

Ben Powis, CEO Surfing England, commented: “As surfers, we have a deep connection with the ocean and our coastline, upon which our sport and our lifestyle is dependant. We are custodians of this delicate environment and action is needed to address the pollution, including the dumping of sewage, that is contaminating our coastal waters and all too often, red flagging our beaches. Joining the Clean Water Sports Alliance, we can work collectively to apply real pressure on policy makers and regulators and drive positive change”.

Phil Horton, Royal Yachting Association Environment & Sustainability Manager, said: “It’s great to see the representation in the Alliance grow with the addition of four new sports. This demonstrates the range of activities being impacted by pollution and water contamination”.

Photo credit: Simon Rogerson and Jane Morgan