35th UK council passes Motion for the Ocean

Cheshire West & Chester Council (CWAC) has become the 35th UK local authority to commit to taking action for cleaner, healthier seas and inland waters by passing a “Motion for the Ocean”, an initiative that governing body the British Sub-Aqua Club says it is backing as part of its environmental strategy.

Motion for the Ocean was developed to give councils a practical path to supporting marine recovery, from reducing pollution and improving water quality to making ocean health part of local planning, says BSAC, with inland as well as coastal authorities taking local action on this global issue.

The CWAC motion was brought forward by a local councillor who had heard concerns from residents about pollution, sewage and the loss of biodiversity in local blue spaces.

“I’ve seen both the wonders and the damage to our waterways – but you don’t have to be a diver or swimmer to care,” said BSAC’s head of community Debbie Powell, who lives in the Chester area. “Our rivers and seas belong to everyone, and this motion gives communities like ours a real way to make a difference. It’s brilliant to see my local council stepping up.”

Emily Cunningham MBE, marine biologist and co-founder of the Motion for the Ocean initiative, said that the move showed communities recognising how connected they were to the ocean “even miles from the coast”.

“Inland areas send water downstream, and that water carries litter, chemicals and nutrients that impact marine life and coastal economies,” she said. “CWAC has shown real environmental leadership.”

BSAC says it is working to encourage people across the UK to take individual action by contacting local councillors and asking them to propose a Motion for the Ocean.

