Bid for dive-trips in aid of the sharks

US conservation charity Shark Angels is once again running its World Oceans Day Online Scuba Auction to raise funds for its work in helping to save sharks.

World Oceans Day falls on 7 June, and the annual auction wraps around that date, continuing from 27 May through to 9 June. Participants can bid on donated diving-holiday packages as well as some dive equipment and underwater artwork, and Shark Angels hopes to see supporters from around the world joining in.

“Thanks to the generosity of our donors, this year’s auction features some amazing destinations all over the world,” says the charity's executive director Jamie Pollack. “From stunning views to unbelievable underwater adventures: check out whale sharks in the Maldives, reef sharks in the Caribbean or manta rays in Raja Ampat.

Shark Angels’ Jamie Pollack

“Bidders can score a great deal on a trip while helping to fuel Shark Angels’ innovative education and advocacy programmes to protect sharks,” says Pollack. “The health of the world’s oceans depends on healthy shark populations, and every creature on earth depends on healthy oceans for survival.”

Shark Angels says its aim is to turn fear of sharks into fascination, and to empower the public through science, education, diving, legislation and outreach.

There are already more than 40 lots to check out on the auction site, the highest-value at present being an 11-night Tiare liveaboard trip in Indonesia worth US $6,435 (£5,080) but with a starting bid of less than a third of that amount.

Register here to bid in the auction from 27 May, or visit the site for a preview of those lots already posted.

