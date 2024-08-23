The Biggest Online Resource for Scuba Divers
BSAC asks divers to get cleaning in September

Diver on an underwater litter pick (BSAC)
Diver on an underwater litter pick (BSAC)

The British Sub-Aqua Club is encouraging its members, whether scuba divers or snorkellers, to get involved with its upcoming initiative the Great British Underwater Litter Pick.

The event is designed to coincide with and complement the long-running Marine Conservation Society (MCS) Great British Beach Clean, which this year takes place from 20-29 September.

BSAC members get to see at first-hand the amount of single-use plastics and other rubbish on the seabed, and the detrimental effect it has on marine life and ecosystems. However, the club is hoping that divers will join in not only with the underwater remedial work but with beach-cleans too.

It’s estimated that more than 80% of marine litter comes from the land, so the theory is that keeping beaches clean reduces the amount of rubbish washed or blown out to sea. 

Divers are asked to get cleaning this September (BSAC)
Can and bottle haul (BSAC)

“Members can help turn the tide on marine pollution every time they dive or head to the beach,” says the club, which is asking not only its branches, dive-centres and individual members but also divers from other agencies to get involved in the Great British Underwater Litter Pick.

Good news on bags

MCS volunteers run beach-clean surveys year-round but during the Beach Clean thousands of people can be expected to take part, recording the litter they pick up so that the data can be used to assist with future efforts.

In the MCS’s State Of Our Beaches report for 2023, this data revealed a marked reduction in the number of plastic bags in circulation. The 4,684 recorded across the UK and Channel Islands represented an average drop of 80% in numbers washed up over the past decade, during which shops started charging for them.

Collecting underwater rubbish (BSAC)
Collecting underwater rubbish (BSAC)

“Collecting litter on every dive can make a real difference, whether through a litter pick on a regular dive-site, or a focused club effort during a longer dive-trip,” says BSAC CEO Mary Tetley. 

“With beach-clean organiser training being offered from the Marine Conservation Society, beach cleans can also form part of an underwater litter-pick event, so all club-members and their families can take part.

“The more BSAC members who get involved in the Great British Underwater Litter Pick, the more positive impact we can have.”

“We’re really grateful to have the support of BSAC in raising awareness of marine litter,” said MCS associate director of engagement Justine Millard. “Their members see the damage that rubbish in our seas can do to all our wonderful sea life in the UK. 

“We’re encouraging all BSAC members to get involved in a beach clean with us this summer to stop rubbish being washed or blown back into the sea.”

To get involved in or organise an underwater litter pick between 20 and 29 September check the BSAC site for guidance on planning and safety, and visit the MCS site to find out more about beach-cleans.

