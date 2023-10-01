Captive dolphin ‘thrown out with bathwater’

Miami Seaquarium has been accused of reneging on an undertaking to return to the ocean the male dolphin Li’i, the former tank-mate of the killer whale Lolita, which died last month.

Instead of being transferred to a sea-pen, the dolphin has now been relocated to another captive facility, SeaWorld San Antonio in Texas.

“By violating its promise to send Li’i to a seaside sanctuary and condemning him to spend the rest of his life in yet another concrete cell, the Miami Seaquarium has failed this long-suffering dolphin, just as it failed Lolita,” stated Tracy Reiman, executive vice president of international charity PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals).

“Li’i deserves the chance to return to his ocean home, to explore, dive and finally feel some sense of freedom after nearly 35 years spent in a chlorinated concrete tank. PETA urges the Seaquarium to give him the peaceful oceanic retirement he is owed and send him to a seaside sanctuary.”

The death of Li’i’s tank-mate Lolita, which at 57 had been the longest-lived killer whale in captivity and had spent all but her first four years in a tank, was reported on Divernet in August.

The late Lolita performing at Miami Seaquarium (Marc Averette)

In 2022 a federal report revealed that Miami Seaquarium had restricted its dolphins’ food by up to 60% for months to make them more compliant for performances.

The same year the Dolphin Company took over Miami Seaquarium, and PETA is calling on the company and others such as SeaWorld not to delay plans to relocate all their captive animals to sanctuaries as quickly as possible.

‘Home and sanctuary’

Asked about its decision, Miami Seaquarium referred Divernet to a statement by US accreditation body the Association of Zoos & Aquariums (AZA): ”Once again, the compassionate professionals at Seaworld have stepped up to provide a home and sanctuary for an animal in need, accepting the call to help the last Pacific white-sided dolphin at Miami Seaquarium…

”AZA-accredited facilities, including all of the Seaworld parks, define the highest standards of excellence in the care and well-being of animals, and are frequently asked to step in during times of need such as this one. The Dolphin Company, which currently manages four AZA-accredited facilities, is committed to improving the facilities and standards of care at Miami Seaquarium.”

The Seaquarium also told Divernet: “It is in the best interest of Li’i to live with other members of his own species. His advanced age and health conditions require specialised care, none of which is available in a sea-pen today.”

But PETA‘s Reiman rejected this argument: “The Miami Seaquarium was working to ensure that Lolita and Li’i would be transferred to a seaside sanctuary and receive expert care but has now, following Lolita’s death, abandoned those plans and thrown Li’i out with the bathwater,” she told Divernet.

“There’s no reason why plans for his new home couldn’t have moved forward and included others of his species – such as his former tank-mates, whom the Seaquarium shipped off to another facility just last month.”

In the free world of cetaceans Meanwhile, there have been some unusual wild orca and dolphin sightings off the UK recently. A killer whale was spotted several miles off the Yorkshire coast for the first time in 16 years, at Bempton Cliffs Nature Reserve near Bridlington on 11 September. It was RSPB ornithologists who on five occasions saw the distinctive high dorsal fin of an orca at the surface, heading south with a pod of minke whales. The male was believed to be from much further north – part of the well-established Shetland/Orkney population. Another recent sighting that could be a UK first was of two apparent hybrid dolphins – crosses between common and striped dolphins – off Falmouth in Cornwall. Spectators on a tourist boat saw the pair accompanying a pod of common dolphins, and the sighting was reported to the Sea Watch Foundation. The dolphins were said to combine the hourglass belly pattern of a common dolphin with the black-and-white flank stripes of a striped dolphin, and to be slightly bigger and more prone to vertical breaching than common dolphins. However the SWF said that it could not confirm the identification without a DNA sample. Cetaceans often interbreed but such hybrids have not been noted in the UK before. Striped dolphins are only occasional visitors, though they are common further south in the Atlantic and in the Mediterranean. Bottlenose dolphins and harbour porpoises are the species most often seen in the UK.

