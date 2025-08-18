Magazine Subscriptions
Every T-shirt sold means more cash towards the Shark Trust's Oceanics Programme
Marine-conservation charity the Shark Trust is set to benefit from 10% of profits on a new limited-edition range of sustainable clothing made by Rapanui.

The Isle of Wight manufacturer’s special collection spotlights the urgent need to protect shark populations, focusing on UK waters in which species such as angel sharks, tope and blue sharks that help to balance ecosystems are threatened by overfishing, bycatch and habitat loss. 

The donations will go towards the Shark Trust’s Oceanics Programme, which supports international efforts to secure stronger protection for migratory sharks. 

“Sharks are vital to ocean health but right now many species are being pushed to the brink, often caught in high seas fisheries as unmanaged bycatch,” says Shark Trust CEO Paul Cox.

“The funds from this collaboration will directly support our work to secure science-based protections. We’re delighted to be working with Rapanui to take that message to a wider audience.” 

Imagery for the campaign
Rapanui says it uses natural materials, renewable energy and circular design principles to make its clothing, and developed Teemill, a platform powering circular fashion for brands around the world. 

The Rapanui x Shark Trust collection comprises a range of T-shirts priced from £23-28, hoodies (£45-55) and tote bags (£15-20). These can be bought at the Rapanui site, or visit the Shark Trust site.

Rapanui x Shark Trust: 10% goes to sharks
