Welsh diver won Indonesia Hope Reef trip

Callum Hobbs dives on Hope Reef (MSS)
Callum Hobbs dives on Hope Reef (MSS)
Follow Divernet on Google News

Welsh marine biologist Callum Hobbs, 26, was the scuba diver selected to travel to Indonesia as 2023 UK Advocate for what is claimed to be the world’s largest coral-restoration programme: Sheba Hope Grows. 

Divernet reported in mid-May that applicants were being sought for an expenses-paid trip to Makassar in South Sulawesi, and it was DEFRA employee and ocean influencer Hobbs who came up trumps.

The Sheba initiative is named after the cat-food brand, part of Mars Sustainable Solutions (MSS), that organises it. The company was looking for an applicant with “a passion for the environment, travelling and a knack for story-telling” to join five other Sheba Advocates from different parts of the world.

Callum Hobbs works to prepare the coral cuttings for planting (MSS)
Callum Hobbs works to prepare the coral cuttings for planting (MSS)

Hobbs had to undertake a 10-day virtual training course with the Mars Petcare and coral-restoration team before travelling out to Indonesia to work with the local community and MSS team on Bontosuan Island, Spermonde Archipelago.

Members of the reef-star team (MSS)
Hobbs with members of the reef-star team (MSS)

Visible from space

Over two weeks he learnt about the coral-restoration process and helped to prepare and plant the 90cm-wide steel “reef-stars” hand-made by the community to interlock on the seabed and create a stable base on which coral fragments are regrown. He also used blog posts and social media to document and share his experience.

Hope Reef Indonesia was unveiled in 2021, with a “beacon of hope visible from space” in the form of 14 x 46m letters spelling the word HOPE in the regrown coral. According to Sheba, coral growth there has shot up from 2% to 70%, fish populations have risen by 260% and there has been a 64% increase in the number of fish species.

Working on the reef (Mars)
Working on the reef (MSS)

“I have always been passionate about the preservation and protection of the ocean, so when I had the opportunity to visit the iconic Hope Reef in person, I knew I had to do everything I could to get there, and I was so happy when I got the call-up,” said Hobbs.

“Working first-hand with the local community, building and planting reef stars, and witnessing all the work that Sheba is doing was truly life-changing. Coral is a life-source to so many beings, which is why seeing the impact and taking part in Sheba’s work was so inspiring.

“It showed me there is hope for our oceans and coral reefs, if we all act now, and that’s what I hope to show others too.”

This year Sheba also invited Paralympian swimmer Ellie Simmonds OBE to visit HOPE Reef (MSS)

By 2029 Sheba Hope Grows aims to have restored coral reefs at key sites around the world covering more than 185,000sq m. Thirty reef-restoration sites have been launched across seven countries, with 60,000 reef-stars installed (more than 11,000 of these on Hope Reef) and 80,000sq m has been restored so far. 

Overall coral cover has increased from 5% to 70%, with an accompanying 10% increase in the number of fish species, a tripling of fish populations and a doubling of fish biomass.

Also on Divernet: The Big Build: Reef-star dives in overdrive, How catfood spells hope for corals

Latest Podcast Episode from Scuba Diver Mag

YouTube

https://aggressor.com Scuba Diving Philippines Travel Guide #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine 00:00 Introduction 01:05 Philippines 02:28 Diving Philippines 04:43 Philippines Aggressor

https://aggressor.com

Scuba Diving Philippines Travel Guide
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine
00:00 Introduction
01:05 Philippines
02:28 Diving Philippines
04:43 Philippines Aggressor

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4wQjA4QkVEQ0RFREIzMjFC

Scuba Diving Philippines Travel Guide @AggressorAdventures

views

@geemac44 #ASKMARK... Is there a best practice timeframe to work with; in order to have your dive gear, ie. 1st & 2nd stage hoses/connectors & tanks technician checked and serviced to ensure dive safety over X?? number of dives or a given timeframe, regardless of the number of dives? 🤿🇦🇺👍 #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

@geemac44
#ASKMARK... Is there a best practice timeframe to work with; in order to have your dive gear, ie. 1st & 2nd stage hoses/connectors & tanks technician checked and serviced to ensure dive safety over X?? number of dives or a given timeframe, regardless of the number of dives? 🤿🇦🇺👍

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4wNjIzRDA1OTQ2M0UyODEw

How Often do I Need to Service My Regulators? #askmark #scuba @geemac44

views

Visit https://scuba.com When Should you invest in scuba regulators, BCD, cylinders, wetsuit, fins, dive computer etc. #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Visit https://scuba.com

When Should you invest in scuba regulators, BCD, cylinders, wetsuit, fins, dive computer etc.
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5EQTdFNDU3M0Y3MTM1QjlG

Top 10 When to Buy Dive Equipment

views

Load More... Subscribe

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Divernet news and articles 🤿

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Connect With Us

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube
divernet footer logo

Unattributed pictures on this site are the copyright of the photographer.
Contact DIVER Magazine for details.

Copyright 2023 Rork Media Limited. All rights reserved.
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Enable Notifications OK No thanks