The Biggest Online Resource for Scuba Divers
The Biggest Online Resource for Scuba Divers
Search
Close this search box.

Dive-team finds notable WW1 warship at 110m

2 Users reading this post.
Follow Divernet on Google News
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter
The team that found HMS Hawke onboard Clasina (Lost In Waters Deep)
The team that found HMS Hawke onboard Clasina (Lost In Waters Deep)

The wreck of the cruiser HMS Hawke, sunk by German submarine U-9 early in World War One with the loss of 524 officers and crew, appears to have been discovered off Scotland's north-east coast by the Lost in Waters Deep wreck-researchers and Gasperados technical dive team. 

The divers are waiting for the Royal Navy to officially confirm the wreck’s identity from their footage. HMS Hawke was one of the earliest British warships to be sunk in WW1, about 10 weeks into the conflict.

German artistic impression of the sinking by Willy Stoewer from 1914
Contemporary impression of the sinking by German artist Willy Stoewer

Hawke went down in fewer than eight minutes after being struck by a single torpedo on 15 October, 1914, while on patrol in the North Sea out from Aberdeen.

Following exhaustive research led by Stromness-based wreck-hunter Kevin Heath of Lost in Waters Deep, the wreck was pinpointed from the Halton Charters diving support vessel Clasina at a depth of 110m, about 70 miles east of Fraserburgh. 

Heath had combed the records of all other British ships with which Hawke might have communicated before the sinking, as well as U-9’s logs, which helped to give an idea of where Hawke might have been when the torpedo was fired. 

The team initially checked out an obstruction that had been reported by fishers in the 1980s and found nothing there, but the wreck of the Hawke turned out to lie only about half a mile away.

Side-scan sonar image of the wreck (Lost In Waters Deep)
Side-scan sonar image of the wreck (Lost In Waters Deep)

The dive-team dropped onto the site on 11 August, and reported being surprised by the good condition of the wreck, though the bow had been damaged when it struck the seabed. The ship lay on its starboard side, with minimal marine growth on its surfaces.

Hawke carried two 234mm and ten 152mm guns, plus twelve 6-pounders and four 3-pounders, along with four 457mm torpedo-tubes. The guns were described as many and pristine, with some even appearing to remain reflective in places.

One of the 234mm guns (Simon Kay)
One of the 234mm guns (Simon Kay)

Bridge apparatus remained in place, as did the captain’s walkway at the stern and remains of the teak decks. Many of the intact portholes lay open, reflecting the sudden nature of the sinking, with the rooms inside revealing large amounts of Royal Navy crockery.

Hawke was a 118m Edgar-class protected cruiser (featuring reinforced armour), driven by a pair of three-cylinder triple-expansion engines. She had been commissioned in 1893 at Chatham Dockyard, going on to serve in the Mediterranean Fleet and the International Squadron. 

HMS Hawke
HMS Hawke

In 1907 Hawke joined the Home Fleet and in September 1911 she smashed her bow in a collision in the Solent with Titanic’s sister-ship the liner RMS Olympic, which sustained considerable hull damage – though no blame was attached to the naval vessel's captain for the incident.

Hawke‘s original inverted bow was crushed by the impact with Olympic’s hull, and was replaced by a straight bow.

Hawke Olympic collision
Dive-team finds notable WW1 warship at 110m 7

At the start of WW1, HMS Hawke joined the 10th Cruiser Squadron, taking part in blockade duties between the Shetland Islands and Norway. In October 1914, the squadron was deployed further south in the North Sea to protect a Canadian troop convoy from German attack.

The cruiser had stopped to pick up mail from the Endymion before moving on, without zig-zagging, to regain her station. She was still out of sight of the rest of the squadron when U-9 launched its deadly strike at 10.30pm. 

When Hawke was reported missing the destroyer Swift was sent from Scapa Flow to find her but came across only 22 crew on a raft. A Norwegian steamer had meanwhile picked up 49 more men and one survivor died of his injuries, leaving a total of 70 survivors.

Clasina back in harbour (Lost In Waters Deep)
Clasina back in harbour (Lost In Waters Deep)

The HMS Hawke story will be posted on the Lost In Waters Deep site, where many other such shipwreck stories can be found.

The Gasperados like to share the details of their expeditions at their annual technical diving conference Guz.tech. The next one takes place at the University of Plymouth on 30 November and it can be booked now for £30.

Also on Divernet: DIVERS FIND AMPHIBIOUS SHIPWRECK 100M DEEP OFF CORNWALL, ‘ARGONAUTS’ DIVE LONG-LOST HMS JASON AT 93M, 100 BEST UK WRECK DIVES, DIVERS SOLVE TWO U-BOAT PUZZLES

Latest Podcast Episode from Scuba Diver Mag
This week on the podcast, The first compensation payments for expenses incurred in the deaths of 34 people who died when the Californian dive liveaboard Conception caught fire in 2019 have been ordered by a US federal judge – though whether its captain Jerry Boylan is in a position to foot the bill remains unclear. Cradles for baby corals designed to frustrate toothy predators such as parrotfish could be deployed as part of a drive to rehabilitate reefs hit by disturbance events such as coral-bleaching. The Diving Museum in Gosport has been closed during 2024 for restoration of its “damp Grade II* listed building” but has ambitious plans to reopen from next June, drier and with new exhibitions. https://www.scubadivermag.com/still-free-conception-captain-ordered-to-pay-up/ https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/drying-out-diving-museum-needs-support/ https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cz07721y33xo https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c6p2rk2gkx4o https://www.scubadivermag.com/anti-parrot-cradles-a-coral-game-changer/ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0SYlATuvJcg https://fourthelement.com/product/tech-fin/ Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

This week on the podcast, The first compensation payments for expenses incurred in the deaths of 34 people who died when the Californian dive liveaboard Conception caught fire in 2019 have been ordered by a US federal judge – though whether its captain Jerry Boylan is in a position to foot the bill remains unclear. Cradles for baby corals designed to frustrate toothy predators such as parrotfish could be deployed as part of a drive to rehabilitate reefs hit by disturbance events such as coral-bleaching. The Diving Museum in Gosport has been closed during 2024 for restoration of its “damp Grade II* listed building” but has ambitious plans to reopen from next June, drier and with new exhibitions.


https://www.scubadivermag.com/still-free-conception-captain-ordered-to-pay-up/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/drying-out-diving-museum-needs-support/
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cz07721y33xo
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c6p2rk2gkx4o
https://www.scubadivermag.com/anti-parrot-cradles-a-coral-game-changer/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0SYlATuvJcg
https://fourthelement.com/product/tech-fin/


Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.

The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5CNTQ4NEJFQThFNzg4Q0Qz

Just $34K Compensation After 5yrs #scuba #news #podcast

Visit Scuba.com with this link: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/ktsa #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor. 00:00 Introduction 00:52 Scuba.com 02:09 Pre Dive Foot Care 08:20 Post Dive Foot Care

Visit Scuba.com with this link:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/ktsa

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.

The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.
00:00 Introduction
00:52 Scuba.com
02:09 Pre Dive Foot Care
08:20 Post Dive Foot Care

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS40MzQwRDA4N0ZGRTNBNTE2

Scuba Diving Foot Care #scuba #howto

How Do You Route Your Drysuit Hose? #askmarkanything @denisb8426 #askmark Hi Mark, I recently did my first dives in a drysuit. On shore I had some discussions about the routing of the inflatorhose for the drysuit. My more experienced buddys told me to put it over my harness...so just from 1. stage...under the arm....to the drysuit. I saw many videos where people put it UNDER the harness... Do you have reasons to do the one or the other? Regards from Germany. Gut Luft! Denis #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

How Do You Route Your Drysuit Hose? #askmarkanything

@denisb8426
#askmark Hi Mark, I recently did my first dives in a drysuit. On shore I had some discussions about the routing of the inflatorhose for the drysuit. My more experienced buddys told me to put it over my harness...so just from 1. stage...under the arm....to the drysuit. I saw many videos where people put it UNDER the harness... Do you have reasons to do the one or the other? Regards from Germany. Gut Luft! Denis

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.

The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS41QUU4MjI2RjNBNjFENEY3

How Do You Route Your Drysuit Hose? @denisb8426 #askmark

Load More... Subscribe

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Divernet news and articles Scuba Mask
We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Recent Comments
Nigel Haines: Captive dolphin ‘thrown out with bathwater’
I qqqqqq: Captive dolphin ‘thrown out with bathwater’
Steve Weinman: Titanic ‘blip’ mystery solved
Adi: Titanic ‘blip’ mystery solved
Adi: Titanic ‘blip’ mystery solved
Recent News
Dive-team finds notable WW1 warship at 110m Dive-team finds notable WW1 warship at 110m
Great white sharks’ surprise 3-way split Great white sharks’ surprise 3-way split
‘Vengeful’ Japan wants Watson on 2010 stink-bomb charges   ‘Vengeful’ Japan wants Watson on 2010 stink-bomb charges  
Titan lawsuit: Rush saw himself as deep-diving’s ‘maverick genius’ Titan lawsuit: Rush saw himself as deep-diving’s ‘maverick genius’
Dorset shipwreck with Wordsworth links protected Dorset shipwreck with Wordsworth links protected
Grant widens Manx dive-club’s training scope Grant widens Manx dive-club’s training scope

Connect With Us

Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube

Unattributed pictures on this site are the copyright of the photographer.
Contact DIVER Magazine for details.

Copyright 2024 Rork Media Limited. All rights reserved.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x