Magazine Subscriptions
Remove Ads for £3/month
Sign in

Tech divers find WW1’s last missing RN cruiser

Follow us on Google News
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter
Divers by one of the 6in guns (Steffen Scholz)
Divers by one of the 6in guns (Steffen Scholz)

The last undiscovered Royal Navy cruiser of World War One has been found upright and “remarkably intact” in the North Sea and dived by the ProjectXplore international team.

The technical divers, from the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland and Spain, were able to positively identify HMS Nottingham almost 100km off England’s north-east coast at a depth of 82m. This followed extensive research into archival material in the UK and Germany.

End of the ship’s name at the stern (Steffen Scholz)
Part of the ship’s name at the stern (Steffen Scholz)

The cruiser wreck is turned 45° to port with its bow facing north, rising in places 8-10m off the seabed. The guns and much of the superstructure remain in place and the general state of preservation is described as ’excellent’, with the exception of the damaged bow. 

The warship was one of a number of Royal Navy Town-class light cruisers, designed for long-range independent deployment and often serving as scouts ahead of the battleships of the Grand Fleet. 

Sister cruiser HMS Lowestoft, showing the distinctive Town-class funnel configuration
Sister-cruiser HMS Lowestoft, showing the distinctive Town-class funnel configuration

A veteran of key WW1 battles at Heligoland Bight, Dogger Bank and Jutland, HMS Nottingham was torpedoed and sunk by the submarine U-52 on 19 August, 1916, during the German High Seas Fleet’s final attempt to push across the North Sea to England.

Thirty-eight seamen were lost during the encounter. The captain, 20 officers and 357 crew were rescued by destroyers.

Table of contents
Table of contents

Months of preparation

ProjectXplore says that numerous unsuccessful attempts had been made to find the wreck over the past century.

Following some eight months of preparation the team, using the charter-boat Jacob George skippered by Iain Easingwood of MarineQuest out of Eyemouth, located the wreck on 22 April this year, going on to carry out a follow-up survey two days later. They were using front- and side-scan sonar and a single-beam echo-sounder. 

Scan 1
Scan of HMS Nottingham (ProjectXplore)
Scan of HMS Nottingham (ProjectXplore)
Scan of HMS Nottingham (ProjectXplore)

The ship’s dimensions could be seen to match Nottingham’s 139m length and 15m beam. A clear break was apparent forward of the bridge, and the four funnels and stern derrick were visible as well as the nine 7m-long 6in guns.

The wreck lay far closer to the kill position reported by U-52 than it did to British accounts of the sinking position. 

Rebreather dive

On 16 July, the team of 10 dived the wreck to document it using photography, photogrammetry, video and line survey. The divers were using GUE-configured JJ-CCR rebreathers and DPVs.

They found the ship’s name embossed across the top of the stern, beside a porthole with a view into the captain’s day-cabin.

Finding the ship’s name (Rogier Visser)
Timber decking (Steffen Scholz)
Timber decking (Steffen Scholz)
Timber decking (Steffen Scholz)
Timber decking (Steffen Scholz)

Timber decking remained in place astern and amidships, with davits lying across the deck and capstans and chains still in place. The 6in guns could be seen with unused munitions stacked beside them. 

One of the guns (Steffen Scholz)
One of the guns (Steffen Scholz)
Beside a gun (Steffen Scholz)
Divers beside a gun (Steffen Scholz)
Joe Colls-Burnett measures a gun bore (Steffen Scholz)
Joe Colls-Burnett measures one of the guns (Steffen Scholz)

At the stern the three hawse-pipes could be seen, and a kedge anchor lay on the seabed with its chain extended. On the port side behind the bridge the divers came across white plates bearing a Royal Navy blue crown emblem and stern and sail motifs. 

Kedge-anchor in hawse-pipe (Steffen Scholz)
Kedge-anchor in hawse-pipe (Steffen Scholz)
Kedge anchor on the seabed (Steffen Scholz)
Kedge anchor on the seabed (Steffen Scholz)

The bridge had fallen forward and to port, and the team were able to locate the engine-revolution telegraph in this area. The four funnels in their distinctive ‘Town’ configuration were also located.

Bridge and boiler fallen over onto the port side of wreck (Steffen Scholz)
Bridge and boiler fallen over onto the port side of wreck (Steffen Scholz)
Engine revolution telegraph (Steffen Scholz)
Engine-revolution telegraph (Steffen Scholz)

Three torpedoes

A clear break forward of the bridge matched reports of the initial two explosions on the port side between watertight bulkheads that knocked out all the power on the ship.

Captain Charles Miller had been quick to shore up one of the bulkheads to keep the ship afloat and buy time for most of the crew to get clear.

Porthole (Steffen Scholz)
Porthole (Steffen Scholz)

A third torpedo had struck on the port side 25 minutes after the first two strikes, causing the ship to heel heavily to port and sink stern-first. Nottingham’s gunners had reportedly continued firing at U-52 until she sank.

“HMS Nottingham is without question the best-preserved ‘Town’-class cruiser in the world,” states the divers’ report. Most of the other vessels in the class had been sold off and broken up by the 1940s.

“Her state of preservation is testament to her robust construction, and the fact that the torpedoes struck a broadly similar area, as well as to the relative depth and undisturbed nature of the site.” 

The ProjectXplore international team of technical divers (Dominic Willis)
The ProjectXplore international team of technical divers and skipper Iain Easingwood (Dominic Willis)

The project divers were Dan McMullen and Leo Fielding, who co-ordinated the project, Dominic Willis, Joe Colls-Burnett, Steffen Scholz, Joe Robinson, Alexandra Pischyna, Rogier Visser, James Sanderson and Andrzej Sidorow. 

Fielding and McMullen have prepared a detailed report on the discovery, and the Royal Navy has been notified. Follow ProjectXplore on Instagram or Facebook.

Also on Divernet: WW2 Japanese destroyer wreck find rewrites history, Iconic WW2 cruiser’s bow found in Solomons, Dive-team finds notable WW1 warship at 110m, Destroyer wreck dive-quest in Brunei

Latest Podcast Episode from Scuba Diver Mag
Scubapro Affiliate Link: https://divernet.com/go/scubapro 🌊 Debunking the Biggest Scuba Diving Myths | What You’ve Been Getting Wrong! Think you know scuba diving? Think again! In this video, we dive deep (pun intended) into the most common myths and misconceptions surrounding the world of scuba diving. From fears about sharks to myths about needing to be an Olympic swimmer, we’re setting the record straight with facts, science, and real diver experiences. Whether you're a curious beginner or a seasoned diver, this myth-busting guide will surprise you, educate you, and maybe even get you inspired to take your first plunge. 🐠🤿 👍 Don’t forget to like, subscribe, and comment below with a myth you’ve heard! #ScubaDiving #DivingMyths #OceanAdventure #ScubaFacts #DivingTips Please visit our website for more Scuba news, underwater photography, hints & advice, and travel reports: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Important Affiliate Links to Follow 🔗 Get 15% Off International eSIM Offer! Use Code: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Shop Scuba Gears Here: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag Website: https://divernet.com/ Website: https://godivingshow.com/ Website: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 For business inquiries: info@scubadivermag.com ============================= 🎬Suggested videos for you: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 ================================= ✅ About Scuba Diver Magazine. Welcome to Scuba Diver Magazine! We’re passionate about everything related to the underwater world. As a free distribution magazine in Europe, ANZ, and North America, we bring you the latest in scuba diving, from epic dive travel destinations and honest gear reviews to expert advice, news, and inspiring underwater stories. Whether you’re a seasoned diver or just starting your underwater journey, our content is designed to keep you informed, inspired, and ready for your next dive. Get in, explore, and stay connected to the world of scuba diving with us! Join us and never miss an adventure! For Business inquiries, please use the contact information below: 📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Love scuba diving? Subscribe now for dive travel tips, gear reviews, scuba advice, epic dives, diving news, and underwater stories! https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 00:00 Introduction 02:14 Myth 1 03:50 Myth 2 05:15 Myth 3 06:16 Myth 4 07:45 Myth 5 09:06 Myth 6 10:02 Myth 7 11:19 Myth 8 12:35 Myth 9 14:10 Myth 10

Scubapro Affiliate Link:
https://divernet.com/go/scubapro

🌊 Debunking the Biggest Scuba Diving Myths | What You’ve Been Getting Wrong!

Think you know scuba diving? Think again! In this video, we dive deep (pun intended) into the most common myths and misconceptions surrounding the world of scuba diving. From fears about sharks to myths about needing to be an Olympic swimmer, we’re setting the record straight with facts, science, and real diver experiences.

Whether you're a curious beginner or a seasoned diver, this myth-busting guide will surprise you, educate you, and maybe even get you inspired to take your first plunge. 🐠🤿

👍 Don’t forget to like, subscribe, and comment below with a myth you’ve heard!

#ScubaDiving #DivingMyths #OceanAdventure #ScubaFacts #DivingTips

Please visit our website for more Scuba news, underwater photography, hints & advice, and travel reports: https://divernet.com/

✅ Important Affiliate Links to Follow

🔗 Get 15% Off International eSIM Offer! Use Code: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 Shop Scuba Gears Here:
https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link

🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 Stay Connected With Us.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

Website: https://divernet.com/
Website: https://godivingshow.com/
Website: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩 For business inquiries: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬Suggested videos for you:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ About Scuba Diver Magazine.

Welcome to Scuba Diver Magazine! We’re passionate about everything related to the underwater world. As a free distribution magazine in Europe, ANZ, and North America, we bring you the latest in scuba diving, from epic dive travel destinations and honest gear reviews to expert advice, news, and inspiring underwater stories.

Whether you’re a seasoned diver or just starting your underwater journey, our content is designed to keep you informed, inspired, and ready for your next dive. Get in, explore, and stay connected to the world of scuba diving with us! Join us and never miss an adventure!

For Business inquiries, please use the contact information below:

📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 Love scuba diving? Subscribe now for dive travel tips, gear reviews, scuba advice, epic dives, diving news, and underwater stories!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1
00:00 Introduction
02:14 Myth 1
03:50 Myth 2
05:15 Myth 3
06:16 Myth 4
07:45 Myth 5
09:06 Myth 6
10:02 Myth 7
11:19 Myth 8
12:35 Myth 9
14:10 Myth 10

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43NkI3M0NGOUE4ODY2OTE1

Top10 Myths About Scuba Diving Explained w/ @SCUBAPRO

Big news in the dive industry: HEAD has officially acquired AquaLung. What does this mean for divers, gear quality, and the future of two iconic brands? We break it all down. #ScubaNews #AquaLung #HEADacquisition #DiveGear Please visit our website for more Scuba news, underwater photography, hints & advice, and travel reports: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Important Affiliate Links to Follow 🔗 Get 15% Off International eSIM Offer! Use Code: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Shop Scuba Gears Here: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag Website: https://divernet.com/ Website: https://godivingshow.com/ Website: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 For business inquiries: info@scubadivermag.com ============================= 🎬Suggested videos for you: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 ================================= ✅ About Scuba Diver Magazine. Welcome to Scuba Diver Magazine! We’re passionate about everything related to the underwater world. As a free distribution magazine in Europe, ANZ, and North America, we bring you the latest in scuba diving, from epic dive travel destinations and honest gear reviews to expert advice, news, and inspiring underwater stories. Whether you’re a seasoned diver or just starting your underwater journey, our content is designed to keep you informed, inspired, and ready for your next dive. Get in, explore, and stay connected to the world of scuba diving with us! Join us and never miss an adventure! For Business inquiries, please use the contact information below: 📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Love scuba diving? Subscribe now for dive travel tips, gear reviews, scuba advice, epic dives, diving news, and underwater stories! https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

Big news in the dive industry: HEAD has officially acquired AquaLung. What does this mean for divers, gear quality, and the future of two iconic brands? We break it all down.

#ScubaNews #AquaLung #HEADacquisition #DiveGear

Please visit our website for more Scuba news, underwater photography, hints & advice, and travel reports: https://divernet.com/

✅ Important Affiliate Links to Follow

🔗 Get 15% Off International eSIM Offer! Use Code: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 Shop Scuba Gears Here:
https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link

🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 Stay Connected With Us.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

Website: https://divernet.com/
Website: https://godivingshow.com/
Website: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩 For business inquiries: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬Suggested videos for you:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ About Scuba Diver Magazine.

Welcome to Scuba Diver Magazine! We’re passionate about everything related to the underwater world. As a free distribution magazine in Europe, ANZ, and North America, we bring you the latest in scuba diving, from epic dive travel destinations and honest gear reviews to expert advice, news, and inspiring underwater stories.

Whether you’re a seasoned diver or just starting your underwater journey, our content is designed to keep you informed, inspired, and ready for your next dive. Get in, explore, and stay connected to the world of scuba diving with us! Join us and never miss an adventure!

For Business inquiries, please use the contact information below:

📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 Love scuba diving? Subscribe now for dive travel tips, gear reviews, scuba advice, epic dives, diving news, and underwater stories!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4xNzI4OTE0NTlBN0QyQUY0

BREAKING: HEAD Buys AquaLung | Huge Shift in Dive Industry

🧼 How to Wash and Dry Your Wetsuit Properly | Extend Wetsuit Life & Stay Fresh 🌊 Want to make your wetsuit last longer and stay comfortable every session? In this video, we’ll show you step-by-step how to clean, rinse, and dry your wetsuit properly—whether you're surfing, scuba diving, or paddleboarding. Avoid common mistakes that damage neoprene and learn the best tips for keeping your wetsuit fresh, flexible, and odour-free. What you’ll learn: How often to wash your wetsuit 🗓️ What to use (and what to avoid) when cleaning 🧴 The right way to rinse off salt, sand, and sweat 🚿 How to dry your wetsuit to avoid cracks or bad smells 🌬️ Pro tips to extend your wetsuit's life and performance ⚙️ Perfect for surfers, divers, freedivers, and anyone who loves the water. 👉 Don’t forget to like, subscribe, and hit the bell 🔔 for more wetsuit tips, gear maintenance, and water sports how-tos! #WetsuitCare #WetsuitCleaning #SurfTips #ScubaDiving #GearMaintenance #HowToClean #Watersports Please visit our website for more Scuba news, underwater photography, hints & advice, and travel reports: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Important Affiliate Links to Follow 🔗 Get 15% Off International eSIM Offer! Use Code: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Shop Scuba Gears Here: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag Website: https://divernet.com/ Website: https://godivingshow.com/ Website: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 For business inquiries: info@scubadivermag.com ============================= 🎬Suggested videos for you: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 ================================= ✅ About Scuba Diver Magazine. Welcome to Scuba Diver Magazine! We’re passionate about everything related to the underwater world. As a free distribution magazine in Europe, ANZ, and North America, we bring you the latest in scuba diving, from epic dive travel destinations and honest gear reviews to expert advice, news, and inspiring underwater stories. Whether you’re a seasoned diver or just starting your underwater journey, our content is designed to keep you informed, inspired, and ready for your next dive. Get in, explore, and stay connected to the world of scuba diving with us! Join us and never miss an adventure! For Business inquiries, please use the contact information below: 📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Love scuba diving? Subscribe now for dive travel tips, gear reviews, scuba advice, epic dives, diving news, and underwater stories! https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🧼 How to Wash and Dry Your Wetsuit Properly | Extend Wetsuit Life & Stay Fresh 🌊

Want to make your wetsuit last longer and stay comfortable every session? In this video, we’ll show you step-by-step how to clean, rinse, and dry your wetsuit properly—whether you're surfing, scuba diving, or paddleboarding. Avoid common mistakes that damage neoprene and learn the best tips for keeping your wetsuit fresh, flexible, and odour-free.

What you’ll learn:

How often to wash your wetsuit 🗓️

What to use (and what to avoid) when cleaning 🧴

The right way to rinse off salt, sand, and sweat 🚿

How to dry your wetsuit to avoid cracks or bad smells 🌬️

Pro tips to extend your wetsuit's life and performance ⚙️

Perfect for surfers, divers, freedivers, and anyone who loves the water.

👉 Don’t forget to like, subscribe, and hit the bell 🔔 for more wetsuit tips, gear maintenance, and water sports how-tos!

#WetsuitCare #WetsuitCleaning #SurfTips #ScubaDiving #GearMaintenance #HowToClean #Watersports

Please visit our website for more Scuba news, underwater photography, hints & advice, and travel reports: https://divernet.com/

✅ Important Affiliate Links to Follow

🔗 Get 15% Off International eSIM Offer! Use Code: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 Shop Scuba Gears Here:
https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link

🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 Stay Connected With Us.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

Website: https://divernet.com/
Website: https://godivingshow.com/
Website: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩 For business inquiries: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬Suggested videos for you:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ About Scuba Diver Magazine.

Welcome to Scuba Diver Magazine! We’re passionate about everything related to the underwater world. As a free distribution magazine in Europe, ANZ, and North America, we bring you the latest in scuba diving, from epic dive travel destinations and honest gear reviews to expert advice, news, and inspiring underwater stories.

Whether you’re a seasoned diver or just starting your underwater journey, our content is designed to keep you informed, inspired, and ready for your next dive. Get in, explore, and stay connected to the world of scuba diving with us! Join us and never miss an adventure!

For Business inquiries, please use the contact information below:

📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 Love scuba diving? Subscribe now for dive travel tips, gear reviews, scuba advice, epic dives, diving news, and underwater stories!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS44OUE4RUIwOURGRUM0MDdG

Wetsuit Care 101: Clean, Rinse, and Dry Like a Pro

Subscribe

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Divernet news and articles Scuba Mask
We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Recent Comments
Scott: LESSONS LEARNED WHILE LOST AT SEA
Emo Lengyel: LESSONS LEARNED WHILE LOST AT SEA
Eric Stott: How Darkstar divers found Destroyer USS Jacob Jones at 115m
Christine Lewis: Gun & blade: divers find arms, but who used them?
PROF.M.DR. JEONG CHUN PHUOC: Doping Violations: CMAS Penalises Croatian Freedivers
Recent News
Plastics pollution: Call-out for UK day of action Plastics pollution: Call-out for UK day of action
Divers, get behind saving the mantas! Divers, get behind saving the mantas!
WW2 Japanese destroyer wreck find rewrites history WW2 Japanese destroyer wreck find rewrites history
Freedivers Jerald & Artnik worldbeaters in Bahamas Freedivers Jerald & Artnik worldbeaters in Bahamas
Teenage freediver dies in Spain Teenage freediver dies in Spain
High fives at PADI after Dive Industry Study High fives at PADI after Dive Industry Study
Connect with us
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Threads Tiktok
Unattributed pictures on this site are the copyright of the photographer.
Contact DIVER Magazine for details.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Threads Tiktok
Copyright 2025 Rork Media Limited. All rights reserved.
Gift Subscriptions
Subscribe for £3/month