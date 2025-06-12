Magazine Subscriptions
Divers and snorkellers invited to BSAC's NW Dive Fest 2025

NW Dive Fest

Now in its third year, the NW Dive Fest event returns to Capernwray on Friday 3 October – and it’s bigger and better than ever.

BSAC is dedicated to fostering a welcoming and inclusive diving community, and the NW Dive Fest is a fantastic opportunity for divers from all training backgrounds to come together, meet other divers and experience the camaraderie and adventure that BSAC offers.

Plus, entry to the event costs only the Capernwray fee of £20 booked in advance online, or £25 on the gate.

What’s in store?

On Friday 3 October 2025, get ready for a day packed with exciting activities both in and out of the water, including a photo competition where you can show off your photography skills and capture the magic beneath or above the waves, scooter sessions and rebreather trydives (both to be booked in advance), and the ever-popular Gold Bar Treasure Hunt.

For those looking to add a new dimension to their diving, the Nautical Archaeology Society will be at the event, and are running an underwater skills course over the weekend.

There will also be a raffle with lots of top prizes, an auction of some great items, sponsors stands with trial kit from a number of top gear brands, and the chance to meet up with northwest clubs and divers in the Club Zone.

NW Dive Fest
Divers and snorkellers invited to BSAC's NW Dive Fest 2025 3

Top sponsors and supporter

BSAC is proud to have sponsorship from leading dive industry names like Apeks, Northern Diver, AP Diving, Sea & Sea, Dynamic Nord, Suunto, Mares, Dive Manchester,Aqualung and Cressi. Their support ensures a top-notch event for everyone.

BSAC’s North West Regional Coach Stephen Dorricott who, alongside his team, is co-ordinating this year’s event, said he was delighted to be able to bring the dive festival back to Capernwray.

Stephen said: “We were thrilled at how well the event went last year; members are still talking about it.

“This isn’t just for North West clubs and members, it an open invite to all members – we’d love to see you there! Tickets are on sale, so don’t miss out!”

NW Dive Fest
Divers and snorkellers invited to BSAC's NW Dive Fest 2025 4

Tickets

The cost for entry is £20 per person purchased in advance online, and attendees must either be a member of Capernwray Dive Centre or buy a day pass. Events begin at 10am on the day. Early Birds can catch the chance to win six free air fills!

Tickets are available to buy from the official website here.

Photo credit: Simon Rogerson

How Do You Rig a Sidemount Cylinder?

How Can I Attach a Flashing Light Strobe To Myself So My Buddy Can See Me? #askmark #scubadiving

