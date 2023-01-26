Divers: help to make Blue Planet III

Advertisements

The two Blue Planet marine wildlife TV series were not only blockbuster successes but are recognised as having had a major effect on public attitudes to issues such as plastic pollution. Now the BBC has turned its sights on producing Blue Planet III – and is hoping that recreational divers will get involved from the outset.

Blue Planet III will use the latest filming techniques to reveal new and untold stories from the underwater world, says the BBC, “connecting people to the magic of our oceans and highlighting their importance for the future of our planet”.

In looking for “ground-breaking and exciting new wildlife stories” it says it is calling out to “scientists, divers and ocean advocates”.

“We are trying to reach the people who are on the water every day and therefore most likely to recognise exciting new behaviours that could be featured in the series,” it says.

The first Blue Planet appeared in 2001, with Blue Planet II following in 2017. With all the vagaries of animal behaviours and the logistics of capturing them in often inhospitable parts of the world, the project is a long-term one – but the producers hope that the third series will be ready for broadcast in 2026.

If you think you can help them, you are asked to make contact by emailing blueplanet3@bbc.co.uk

