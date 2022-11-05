Festive Weymouth dives to help lifeboats

Advertisements

Weymouth charter-boat operator and dive-school Jurassic Aqua Sports has announced that it is to run a Christmas Charity Santa Dive on Saturday, 17 December, with all proceeds going directly to the RNLI.

The two-dive trip on Jurassic’s boat Waverider is suitable for all levels of diver, with the maximum depth set at 20m.

The Dorset business ran its first Santa dive in 2021, raising more than £1,000 for RNLI Weymouth. “Last year’s event was a huge success which got all the divers into the Christmas spirit and at the same time raised much-needed funds for the RNLI,” says training director and skipper David Collins.

The price/donation for the Santa Dive is £70 and places can be reserved by emailing WaveriderDiveCharter@gmail.com

Santas assemble in Weymouth

Jurassic Aqua Sports also runs an Easter Bunny charity dive each year. The BSAC Seamanship Centre uses Waverider, a Blyth 33 catamaran, to carry up to 12 scuba divers plus crew, and also has the Ribcraft 585 RIB Jurassic Diver available for smaller groups.

With diver safety in mind, earlier this year Waverider was equipped with an automated external defibrillator along with its standard 15-litre oxygen supply in case of emergencies.

“When you’re out on the water, urgent immediate help can be a long time coming,” says Collins. The portable electronic AED automatically diagnoses a cardiac arrest and can administer an electric shock to restore a normal heartbeat.