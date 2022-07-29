Freediver rescued off Devon

A male freediver who became unconscious while diving off the south Devon coast prompted a rapid response from lifeboat volunteers and the Coastguard.

Teignmouth RNLI was called out on Wednesday evening (26 July) shortly after 6pm to locate a small RIB off the coast near Dawlish from which two people had been freediving. One of them was reported to be unresponsive after getting into difficulties in the water.

The lifeboat crew were assisted at the scene by another from RNLI Exmouth, whose boat had been in the area on a routine training exercise.

The casualty was reported to have been located quickly and taken onto the Teignmouth lifeboat to be given emergency first aid before being taken to its station, where paramedics were waiting. The ambulance crew provided further medical treatment as they took the freediver to hospital.

Also attending the incident were Dawlish Coastguard teams and helicopters from the Coastguard’s St Athan base and Devon Air Ambulance Trust. The man’s condition is not known.

