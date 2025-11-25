Magazine Subscriptions
Remove Ads for £3/month
Sign in

Sadurska dives deeper still without fins

Find us on Google News
World record holder Kateryna Sadurska
World record holder Kateryna Sadurska

Ukrainian freediver Kateryna Sadurska has claimed yet another women’s world record in the Constant Weight No Fins (CNF) discipline, with a dive to 86m at the Blue Element competition in Dominica yesterday (24 November).

Sadurska already held the AIDA world record of 84m. She completed her latest dive in 3min 32sec, using 10 strokes before freefall and 31 strokes on the ascent, and reported hearing whale-clicks near the bottom of the dive, describing that moment as “unforgettable”.

“It wasn’t an easy dive, but it was worth it,” she said. When ratified by AIDA this will be the freediver’s eighth CNF world record, including those set under the auspices of CMAS. She set a CNF record of 80m at the CMAS World Championships in Greece in October.

Sadurska’s first AIDA CNF world record came in July 2023, when she dived to 74m at that year’s Vertical Blue competition.

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Divernet news and articles Scuba Mask
We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Recent Comments
Rob: Drowned solo diver had ‘dangerous’ reg set-up
Hippora.: ‘Junk-food sediment’: Deep-sea mining discharge warning
Bill Scott: Safety First: Why Every Diver Should Carry an EPIRB or Personal Locator Beacon
David Ahlers: Drowned solo diver had ‘dangerous’ reg set-up
John A: Mirrorless Cameras vs SLR Cameras Underwater: Alex Mustard Breaks Down the Real Differences
J Feaver: Safety First: Why Every Diver Should Carry an EPIRB or Personal Locator Beacon
Peter: Sarah Han-de-Beaux: Spot A Shark and the Power of Citizen Science in Grey Nurse Shark Conservation
Eddie: Never-before-seen Britannic dive footage released
Trevor Thorpe: HMS Hythe: Deep dive on tragic Gallipoli wreck
Nan Corbin: Diver prop death: ‘Reckless’ captain gets 8 years
Recent News
Gift Subscriptions
Subscribe for £3/month
Find us on Google News