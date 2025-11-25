Sadurska dives deeper still without fins

Ukrainian freediver Kateryna Sadurska has claimed yet another women’s world record in the Constant Weight No Fins (CNF) discipline, with a dive to 86m at the Blue Element competition in Dominica yesterday (24 November).

Sadurska already held the AIDA world record of 84m. She completed her latest dive in 3min 32sec, using 10 strokes before freefall and 31 strokes on the ascent, and reported hearing whale-clicks near the bottom of the dive, describing that moment as “unforgettable”.

“It wasn’t an easy dive, but it was worth it,” she said. When ratified by AIDA this will be the freediver’s eighth CNF world record, including those set under the auspices of CMAS. She set a CNF record of 80m at the CMAS World Championships in Greece in October.

Sadurska’s first AIDA CNF world record came in July 2023, when she dived to 74m at that year’s Vertical Blue competition.