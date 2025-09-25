Garmin gunning for more market share with launch of X30 dive computer

Garmin has got the likes of Shearwater, Mares, Suunto and Scubapro firmly in their sights with the launch of the Descent X30, a large-format dive computer with a 2.4-inch display – a drastic departure from their line-up of advanced wristwatch-style units.

“We understand how important it is for recreational divers to have a large, bright display that is easy to read while below the surface. The Descent X30 does just that with a rugged design, vivid screen and essential dive features; it’s the perfect companion for those who enjoy taking in the beauty of the underwater world,” said Susan Lyman, Garmin Vice President of Consumer Sales and Marketing.

The X30 housing and bezel are made with recycled ocean-bound plastics, and it offers up to 30 hours of battery life.

The Descent X30 can use GPS on the surface

The Descent X30 offers a suite of features that help divers make the most of their bottom time. New NDL Aware depth metrics work in real-time to show how specific depth changes can impact the NDL (no-decompression limit). Surface GPS lets divers navigate to dive sites, start the dive right on target and review their dives in the Garmin Dive app, while a three-axis digital compass helps divers navigate precisely throughout the dive.

Underwater, divers can maintain situational awareness with audible and vibration alerts and use the dynamic depth chart to see a real-time graph of their depth and a projected ascent plan that includes safety or decompression stops.

The dive mode menu on the Garmin X30

The Descent X30 can also help divers interested in going beyond the recreational limits with support for multi-gas dive profiles, including trimix. And when paired with an inReach satellite communicator and dive case, divers can remotely trigger an SOS message while above the surface (1).

Available now, Descent X30 has a suggested retail price of £649.99. For more information on Garmin’s full dive lineup, click here.

The surface interval display on the Descent X30

(1) Active satellite plan required. Some jurisdictions regulate or prohibit the use of satellite communication devices. It is the responsibility of the user to know and follow all applicable laws in the jurisdictions where the device is intended to be used.