GO Diving Show and Scuba Show form promotional partnership

GO Diving Show

Leading dive events the GO Diving Show and the Scuba Show have formed a promotional partnership aimed to maximise their exposure on a global scale.

This reciprocal partnership between the two entities – which organise well-regarded and, in some cases, long-established diving events in the UK, the USA and Australia – will mean increased coverage for all three shows, as well as the ability for the respective sales team to cross-promote the different events to their clientele.

GO Diving Show Editorial Director Mark Evans said: “This partnership between ourselves and the Scuba Show – considered by many to be THE consumer dive event in the USA – is a win-win all round.

“The three events – the Scuba Show in Long Beach, California, and the GO Diving Shows in Kenilworth, UK, and Sydney, Australia – will now gain global promotion through our combined network of print and digital magazines and websites.”

For more information, check out: www.godivingshow.com, and www.scubashow.com

Getting Back in the Water After a Bad Dive? #AskMark #scuba

OrcaTorch D630 V2.0 Umbilical Torch Review #Unboxing #Review

This week on the podcast, Professional Dive guides in the Phillipines are in hot water after a tip off that some are accepting payment for engraving names in coral, leading to authorities to quadruple the reward money for any information on the culprits. LL cool J has recently told the Guardian that the anamatronic shark in Deep Blue Sea almost drowned him. And a former Navy diver has decided to become the first to swim the English channel, on his back.



Guides Were Paid to Graffiti Coral #scuba #news #podcast

