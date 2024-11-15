GO Diving Show and Scuba Show form promotional partnership

Leading dive events the GO Diving Show and the Scuba Show have formed a promotional partnership aimed to maximise their exposure on a global scale.

This reciprocal partnership between the two entities – which organise well-regarded and, in some cases, long-established diving events in the UK, the USA and Australia – will mean increased coverage for all three shows, as well as the ability for the respective sales team to cross-promote the different events to their clientele.

GO Diving Show Editorial Director Mark Evans said: “This partnership between ourselves and the Scuba Show – considered by many to be THE consumer dive event in the USA – is a win-win all round.

“The three events – the Scuba Show in Long Beach, California, and the GO Diving Shows in Kenilworth, UK, and Sydney, Australia – will now gain global promotion through our combined network of print and digital magazines and websites.”

For more information, check out: www.godivingshow.com, and www.scubashow.com