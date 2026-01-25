Dive liveaboard catches fire in Hurghada

A devastating fire broke out on the Red Sea dive liveaboard Golden Dolphin III in Hurghada in the early hours of 21 January. The blaze is reported to have spread rapidly, leaving the vessel a total loss.

“Fortunately, there were no passengers on board at the time, and no injuries were reported,” Egypt’s Chamber of Diving & Water Sports (CDWS) told Divernet in confirming the incident. “We would also like to clarify that the yacht was not on an active trip at the time of the incident and was located at its designated mooring area.”

Golden Dolphin III was part of the Golden Dolphin Safari World liveaboard fleet, which was set up in 1998 and, until the fire, comprised four Golden Dolphin boats, offering various Red Sea itineraries out of Hurghada and Port Ghalib.

“We are all deeply shocked and unable to comprehend it,” stated the operator after losing the vessel. “Thankfully, the crew is safe and no one was injured. We cannot yet provide any information regarding the cause of the fire.”

Built in 2008, the 40m timber-hulled vessel could accommodate up to 20 guests in 10 double cabins. Its next week-long trip to the Daedalus / Fury Shoals area had been due to begin on 24 January.

“We have initiated an official investigation, which is currently ongoing, to determine the circumstances and causes of the incident,” said the CDWS.

Last March the Emperor Seven Seas liveaboard was burnt out by a fire while docked in Port Ghalib marina.