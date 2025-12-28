Maldives liveaboard divers and crew escape blaze

The outsize Maldives dive liveaboard Yasawa Princess was the scene of a “major fire incident” on Christmas Eve but all 25 guests and crew were reported to have escaped unharmed.

The fire took hold of the vessel at about 6pm on 24 December, according to a statement from Ismail Faisal, managing director of Malé-based operator Deep Blue Dive Centres.

“Immediately upon identifying the incident, the vessel’s crew implemented all required fire-safety and emergency-response protocols,” said Faisal. “All guests and crew-members onboard were safely evacuated, and we confirm that no injuries were sustained.”

At 55m long, the three-deck Yasawa Princess with its 28 cabins meets the definition of a cruise ship rather than a boat. It operated seven and 14-day central Maldives itineraries.

The fire was reported to have broken out while the ship was some 5km off the island of Kudaanbara in Vaavu Atoll, south of Malé. Onboard were 17 guests including 12 women, nationalities unknown, and eight crew.

The Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF) and Fire & Rescue Service were alerted and had managed the firefighting and emergency response at the scene, with the fire reportedly proving difficult to extinguish completely.

The Maldives Police Service assisted in the evacuation, and an investigation into the circumstances leading to the blaze was underway.

Damage assessment

“Regrettably, due to the extent of the damage sustained, the vessel is no longer operational and will not be able to cruise for the current season,” reported Faisal. Further announcements would be made pending a full assessment of the damage, he said. “The safety of our guests and crew remains our highest priority.”

The timber-hulled Yasawa Princess was built in Fiji in 1984-85. Deep Blue Dive Centres started operating the vessel’s Maldives base in 2008, and four years later became its owner.

The most recent previous Maldives dive liveaboard fire occurred in November 2024, when Blue Vega suffered an early-morning blaze while moored in Hulhumalé lagoon. This caused extensive damage but no reported casualties.

Another liveaboard, Blue Voyager, had burnt down to the waterline two months earlier while undergoing maintenance work in port, again with no casualties.