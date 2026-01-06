British diver died from burst lung in Malta

A 66-year-old British diver who died from pulmonary barotrauma sustained on a wreck-dive in Malta had been using a dive-centre that had not required him to show a certificate of fitness to dive.

An inquest was held yesterday (5 January) into the death of Darrel Pascoe from Newquay in Cornwall. He had died on 12 October, 2024 while diving the P29 shipwreck, a former East German minesweeper sunk as a dive attraction off Cirkewwa, and usually dived from shore.

Pascoe was on a week-long diving holiday with his wife, and his death was reported at the time on Divernet.

At the inquest in Truro, assistant coroner Guy Davies was told that Pascoe and an unnamed buddy had descended to the wreck at about 30m, but that about three minutes into the dive Pascoe had signalled his intention to ascend and went up rapidly, leaving his buddy to follow a standard ascent routine.

At the surface Pascoe had gone into cardiac arrest and was brought by his buddy and another man to shore, where CPR was administered. Paramedics arrived and continued with the resuscitation efforts, but he had died later at Mater Dei Hospital in Msida.

Undiagnosed condition

The inquest heard that although Pascoe was an experienced diver he had not dived for 18 months before the trip, and had not provided a medical certificate from his GP confirming fitness to dive.

Under Malta’s Recreational Diving Service Provider Regulations, divers are usually required to complete and sign a medical questionnaire before diving.

If they indicate any prescribed medical condition, they have to produce a “fit for diving” certificate, typically signed by a doctor familiar with diving medicine. The dive-centre had accepted Pascoe’s business based solely on his previous diving experience.

A consultant pathologist noted that Pascoe had a heart condition, but said that it had been undiagnosed and that a diving medical test might not have revealed it. He indicated that it was likely to have played no more than a minor part in the diver’s death.

It was not possible to determine exactly why he had ascended so rapidly, although difficulty in equalising might have been the problem. The coroner concluded that Pascoe had died from pulmonary barotrauma, or lung over-expansion injury, caused by his rapid ascent.