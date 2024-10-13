British diver dies in Malta

Another diving death has occurred in Malta, as a 66-year-old British scuba diver succumbed after feeling ill during a dive at Ċirkewwa.

The incident occurred yesterday morning (12 October), according to Malta police. The man had ascended after feeling unwell at around 11am and was brought ashore by others in his group, where attempts were made to resuscitate him.

Emergency services arrived and an ambulance took the diver to Mater Dei Hospital near the capital Valletta. He was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival there.

Ċirkewwa is a popular site mainly for shore dives on Malta’s northern tip near the ferry port to Gozo, and features such attractions as the Rozi tug wreck.

Investigations are being carried out by the police and an inquiry has been set up by local magistrate Joe Mifsud. He is already investigating the recent deaths of two UK-based Polish divers, one of whom had been treated in the hyperbaric chamber at the hospital.

Another diver death occurred at Cirkewaa in March, when a sudden change in sea conditions caught out a large number of divers.

