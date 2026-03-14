Diver found unresponsive on Keys wreck-dive

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UPDATED

A 71-year-old man died yesterday (13 March) following a scuba dive on the Eagle shipwreck off Islamorada on the Florida Keys. He was identified by Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) as Lonnie Lee Higgins of Columbia, Missouri.

Higgins had started his dive at about 9am but was found unresponsive on the 33m seabed by a diving instructor from a different boat, one belonging to Conch Republic Divers of Tavernier. He brought Higgins up and back onto the vessel from which he had originally dived, where he applied CPR.

Alerted by an emergency call, Coast Guard officers from Islamorada took Higgins ashore. Paramedics were waiting to transport him to hospital in Tavernier, where he was subsequently declared dead.

“I could not be prouder of my crew-member and even though we practise these scenarios all the time and hope we never use, in the event we are called to action, we are ready,” said Ashley Hudson, owner of Conch Republic Divers. “Prayers to the family of the diver and lots of love to the other operation and their crew.”

No other information has been made available about the circumstances of the incident, including whether Higgins had been diving alone. An investigation is being carried out, including a post mortem medical examination.

The Eagle is one of the best-known wreck-dive sites in the Upper Florida Keys, regularly visited by charter dive-boats. It is a 10-15min boat-ride out from Islamorada marinas.

The 87m coastal cargo vessel, built in the Netherlands in 1962, was deliberately sunk as an artificial reef near Lower Matecumbe Key in 1985 following a fire onboard. A hurricane broke the wreck into two halves in 1998.

A feature about diving off Islamorada, including on the Eagle wreck, was scheduled to appear on Divernet tomorrow (15 March).