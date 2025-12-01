Missing soldier’s sister sends appeal to scuba divers

The sister of a man swept into the Pacific Ocean by a large wave at Big Sur in California more than a week ago has appealed to scuba divers in the Monterey Bay area to assist with the recovery operation.

US Army Specialist Amanpreet Thind, 35, from New Jersey had been standing on rocks with two female friends at Soberanes Point in Garrapata State Park on Saturday, 22 November when the “sneaker wave” carried them all into the sea.

The women managed to save themselves and were treated for minor injuries at a local hospital, but Thind had disappeared in the powerful surf. A search and rescue operation was launched, involving Monterey County Sheriff’s Office, California State Parks, the Coast Guard and other rescue teams.

Soberanes Point in Garrapata State Park (Steven Lek)

Continuing sneaker waves, other breaking waves of up to 5.5m and strong rip currents had hampered official rescue efforts, however, with the authorities also urging the public not to undertake independent searches for the missing man as long as the adverse conditions continued.

Search suspended

A “beach hazards statement” remained in effect throughout November, though from the 25th improving water conditions allowed the sheriff’s dive-team and state-park rescue swimmers to begin in-water operations, joined by a private diver and with drone support.

But from the following evening official search operations were suspended, with resources said to be remaining on standby.

“We are desperately searching for experienced divers with strong equipment who may be willing to assist in the continued recovery efforts,” says Thind’s sister Navjeet Kaur.

“Conditions in Big Sur are challenging, so we understand this requires skill, proper gear and caution, but any support or guidance would mean the world to our family.

“Amanpreet was a loving, genuine soul, and we are trying everything we can to bring him home.” Kaur asks any divers who might be able to help to call her on 386-344-0506.